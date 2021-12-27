Top 5 Valorant weapons in 2021

Valorant has garnered support from various gaming communities across the world since its beta release in April 2020. With over 13 million active players every month, Valorant continues to grow into one of the most popular tactical FPS titles.

Across various game modes of Valorant, players can use their in-game credits to purchase weapons to aid them in their FPS experience. Listed below are the five weapons that players can't resist spending their credits on.

5 Valorant weapons that boast amazing stats

5) Sheriff

Creds: 800

Magazine/Reserve: 6/24

The Sheriff is perhaps the most popular and effective sidearm in Valorant. Costing 800 credits, this pistol is capable of eliminating any enemy within 30m with a single headshot. Beyond 30m, Sheriff deals 145 HP in damage and is likely to cripple the opponents to a near-fatal state. Depending on the range, a body shot deals 50-55 HP in damage.

The most effective use of the Sheriff seen in Valorant is during eco rounds where the whole team compromises on their purchases to save their finances for the next round. The Sheriff's one-tap potential makes it a dangerous weapon that can change the tide of a match in an instant. While the damage dealt is immense, the Sheriff is the only pistol in the game capable of high armor/wall penetration.

4) Spectre

Creds: 1600

Magazine/Reserve: 30/90

The Spectre is the most popular SMG used in Valorant. As opposed to the Stinger, the silenced Spectre offers lower damage and fire rate in exchange for accuracy, magazine capacity and noise suppression. Headshots deal 66-78 HP in damage, depending on the range, while body shots deal considerably less with 22-26 HP per shot.

The Spectre has its own place among the Valorant community due to its "run and gun" properties. Due to its relatively high movement accuracy and considerable short-mid range damage, the Spectre serves as the perfect apparatus to deal damage while on the move.

3) Operator

Creds: 4700

Magazine/Reserve: 5/10

An elite sniper rifle in all aspects, the Operator takes over every weapon in Valorant in terms of range and damage dealt. Across all ranges, the Operator is capable of dealing 255 HP on headshots, 150 HP on the body and 120 HP on leg shots. Players can also zoom in 2.5x or 5x with the Alt Fire button.

The Operator is capable of eliminating enemies with a single shot in most scenarios, making it the most dominant weapon accessible to Valorant players. However, the weapon has considerable movement inaccuracy, and is on par with the game's LMGs in terms of weight. High wall penetration is among the positives the sniper has to offer.

2) Vandal

Creds: 2900

Magazine/Reserve: 25/75

The Vandal and the Phantom are two of the most popular weapons used across all elos of Valorant. The weapon is unique in terms of its range and damage. Unlike other rifles, the Vandal's damage doesn't vary by range. The weapon deals a whopping 160 HP on headshots, taking down enemies with a single hit. However, the Vandal has considerably lower body and leg damage, dealing 40 HP and 34 HP respectively.

The Vandal is the Valorant equivalent of CS: GO's renowned AK-47. The weapon attracts users due to its one-tap kill potential. The Vandal's first-shot inaccuracy is a reason why the Phantom may have an edge over the weapon. Nevertheless, medium wall penetration and high DPS result in the Vandal being a conventional choice for a primary weapon during buy-rounds.

1) Phantom

Creds: 2900

Magazine/Reserve: 30/90

The Phantom is on par with the Vandal in terms of effectiveness. Unlike the Vandal, the Phantom's damage differs by range. A headshot within a range of 15m is capable of taking down enemies in a one hit, dealing 156 HP in damage. The headshot damage decreases to 140 for 15-30m and 124 beyond 30m. Body shots cost 31-39 HP depending on the range.

The Phantom gains an advantage over the Vandal in terms of its first-shot accuracy. The weapon is equipped with a bigger magazine and reserve, while having a higher rate of fire, medium wall penetration and lower spread. Additionally, the suppressor on the Phantom aids in hiding its bullet spray pattern, which makes the weapon the most efficient choice in various in-game scenarios.

