Valorant: 5 best Spectre skins in Episode 3 Act 3

Spectre is one of the most commonly used weapons across all ranks in Valorant's competitive matchmaking. Players have the option of Stinger, in addition to Spectre as their choice for an SMG in Riot Games' popular FPS title.

Costing only 1600 in-game credits, Spectre is the go-to artillery for players in economically dire situations during the game. Its incredible fire rate paired with movement accuracy makes it a popular tool in the game's lower elo.

Valorant has released several exquisite weapon cosmetics since the release of the game. As the game progresses through Act 3 of Episode 3, Sportskeeda lists Specter's five best weapon skins. The mentioned cosmetics are categorized on the basis of their VFX, animations, style, and cost-effectiveness.

Top five Spectre skins in Valorant: Cost, upgrades, variants, and more

5) Radiant Crisis 001

Upgrade: VFX, Finisher

Variants: None

Cost: 1775 VP

The comic-themed line of skins arrived with the update that introduced the latest Act of Valorant. Radiant Crisis skins have a unique animation that displays text in a font similar to comic books. The finisher sends opponents flying across the map with quirky, comical texts popping out around the enemy agent before they're sent off. Skins for Phantom, Classic, Bucky, and Melee are also available in this bundle.

4) Magepunk

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Green, Purple, Orange

Cost: 1775 VP

The initial Magepunk collection featured skins for Spectre, Marshal, Ghost, Bucky, and Melee. The success of the collection pushed Valorant to release a sequel to the bundle. Magepunk skins have a peculiar finisher, which shows the enemy agent being shocked inside a chamber after being eliminated. With a well-detailed body and soothing SFX, Magepunk is a favorable pick for many.

3) Ruination

Upgrade: VFX, Finisher

Variants: Purple, Red/Yellow, Green

Cost: 2175 VP

The Ruination collection is a crossover between Valorant and League of Legends as part of the Sentinels of Light event. The Spectre features SFX from Karma, a League of Legends champion from the Sentinels event. The finisher for the skin creates a portal in the sky, connected to the body of the fallen enemy agent. Ruination collection also features skins for Ghost, Guardian, Phantom, and Melee.

2) Prime

arslab @arslabbb sexy prime spectre sexy prime spectre https://t.co/w9My2OFcJM

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Orange, Blue, Yellow

Cost: 1775 VP

Prime is an iconic collection of skins and is highly preferred among the game's player base, with a sequel being released with a set of skins for weapons that didn't feature in the initial collection. The reload animation and gunfire audio are highly valued among Valorant players, with many titling it the best in the game. The collection also features skins for Vandal, Classic, Guardian, and Melee.

1) Singularity

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Blue, Red, Purple

Cost: 2175 VP

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Singularity holds a firm position in the Valorant community due to its smooth shooting mechanism and soothing gunfire sounds. The skin's finishing animation is particularly appealing, as it forms a black hole over the fallen enemy agent's body. Singularity also has three extra colorways, all of which provide the weapon with a sleek appearance. Sheriff, Phantom, Ares, and Knife have variants in this collection.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar