Valorant Episode 3 agent guide: Who are the best Duelists in the game?

Duelists are the born fighters in Valorant who are meant to take on head-to-head combat. Their job is to help the team get into bomb sites or deny the opponents wishing to make an entry.

Valorant mixes both FPS and MOBA elements and makes the game unique in its own way. To bring about this blend of both worlds, Valorant introduced agents who have different powers or abilities, called Radiants. Currently, the game has a total of 16 agents and is divided into four classes: Controller, Sentinels, Initiators, and Duelists.

This article will go into detail about who the best Duelists are in Valorant's third episode, as well as tier-listing them all.

Valorant Episode 3 Duelists tier list

5) Yoru (C-Tier)

Yoru's decieving gameplay makes him quite powerful (Image via Riot Games)

As of now, Yoru has consistently managed to remain the worst-performing agent in Valorant. He isn't a bad agent per se, but his utilities are what let him down. They are simply not as up to the mark as the other agents in the game. In good hands, Yoru can be a great agent, however, that might not be the case for most players.

4) Phoenix (A-Tier)

Phoenix's self-healing ablity makes him self-sustaining (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix can be one of the easier agents to learn and remains a first pick for almost every new player. His abilities are very unique as he can use his fire-based utilities to hurt his enemies while healing himself with the same flame. Furthermore, his ultimate ability is extremely powerful because it grants him a second chance at life when his health is low. The only issue that holds him back is his lack of usefulness in higher ranks.

3) Reyna (A-Tier)

Reyna's Leer ability can be used to enter sites easily (Image via Roit Games)

Reyna has managed to stay as one of the highest-picked agents in Valorant due to of her outstanding abilities. Her Leer ability is very useful when pushing into sites by making the opponents blind while it's in use. Post-nerf, Reyna’s performance has deteriorated, however, she remains a formidable Duelist even now.

2) Raze (A-Tier)

Raze's agressive potential even after nerf allows her to hunt her enemies (Image via Riot Games)

In skilled hands, Raze can be used in various creative ways to hunt players. The Brazilian agent's aggressive utilities make her quite fearsome. However, learning those creative techniques can be difficult as they require a lot of practice to master.

That aside, Raze’s Boom Bot can be used to clear out crucial angles and also hunt for enemies, allowing her to get intel on foes and making her a great agent.

1) Jett (S-Tier)

Jett is great for players with great mechanical skills (Image via Riot Games)

Nerfed or not, Jett has maintained her position as the best Duelist in Valorant till now. With her fast movements, she can jump into any gunfight and make an escape to her command. Jett, like Controller, has access to smokes, which she can use to block off critical angles of players on the other side. Additionally, if a player with good mechanical skills gets their hands on her, Jett is unstoppable with her ultimate ability.

When it comes to compatibility, not every Duelist will fit in with every other agent due to their self-sustaining utilities. However, each of these agents can play an important role in Valorant, as long as they are used appropriately.

