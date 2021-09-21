Why has Jett’s popularity skyrocketed in Valorant since the game’s launch?

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin came to a close. Fans witnessed professional players make amazing plays during the tournament. These players showcased their phenomenal skills and displayed each agent's true potential in Valorant.

Jett is one of the most popular agents with the highest pick rate at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Stage 3 Berlin. Players like Tyson “TenZ” Ngo have shown just how good the agent is.

Initially, when Valorant had just finished the closed beta testing, streamers like WarOwl claimed that Jett was a selfish agent whose ability kit was centered around movement and that she was not viable. However, Jett’s rise in popularity, when streamers and professional players consider her subpar, is still a mystery in the community.

Jett is the most famous agent in Valorant

Jett is one of the most memorable characters since the beginning of Valorant. For tactical FPS, Jett has access to the high ground like no other agent does. Nonetheless, the community’s opinions are divided, and many players believe that Jett is not a good agent.

WarOwl pointed out that this agent’s abilities kit was not designed to help the team but to help the player alone. Another streamer named ClickHeads mentioned that the smoke was terrible and wouldn’t last for long. Jett got a buff, and her smoke now lasts longer. But it’s hard to see players change their minds when minor revisions are made to Jett's existing abilities in Valorant.

A Jett player needs to have the mechanics down and also have great aim. She is a tricky agent to master, but those who devoted their patience with the agent shined in battle.

The downside was that the players who mastered Jett found it hard to play with other agents. Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk from 100 Thieves agrees with the agent's criticism but uses Jett in competitive tournaments.

Jett’s unique abilities centered around movement are what made her special and broken. Few players like Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan and Tyson “TenZ” Ngo saw Jett’s potential early on. The community witnessed how dangerous Jett can be in the right hands.

Abilities like Updraft allowed players to get on top of objects and hold an angle in ways that no other agent could. With an emphasis on verticality, her abilities make her a nightmare to play against in maps like Icebox.

Her Bladestorm is one of the best abilities in the game. This allows players to throw deadly knives while moving without reducing the accuracy and gets renewed every time a player takes out an enemy.

Jett truly is a unique character in Valorant with an extremely high skill ceiling. Certain players saw an opportunity in this character, and it paid off. Jett went from being called “not viable” to fans demanding a nerf. It will be interesting to see if Jett players dominate in the upcoming Valorant Champions.

