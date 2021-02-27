Ranking the vision-impairing agent abilities (flashes and blinds) in Valorant

When taking on opponents in Valorant, it’s essential to gain every possible advantage, especially when there’s no way to know where enemies are located.

One of the best ways to initiate a push against enemies is with vision-impairing abilities. In Valorant, there are many blinds and flashes players can use to disable enemy vision briefly. These abilities are used differently by each agent.

Agents can have anywhere from one to three blinds. In total, six different agents possess these abilities, and they all vary in how long they last. It’s important to know how each Valorant agent’s blinding ability works so it can be both used and countered effectively.

Tier list of Valorant vision-impairing abilities

S Tier

Reyna

Reyna's blind doesn't affect teammates in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna’s Leer is a near sight blind that lasts 2 seconds. She can cast it by throwing it into any area and even through walls. Reyna can purchase two Leers 400 credits or one for 200 credits.

Unlike other blinds, Reyna’s Leer only affects enemies. Her blind is excellent for entering sites as her teammates won’t be affected by it. Although her blind can be destroyed, it can tell players whether an enemy is near or not. Additionally, before her blind is thrown, Reyna can see where the blind will go by looking at her minimap.

Advertisement

Factoring in its entry power, along with it’s inability to blind teammates, it’s safe to say Reyna’s blinding ability is one of the best in Valorant.

A Tier

Breach

Breach's flash is great for site executes (Image via Riot Games)

Breach’s Flashpoint is probably the most annoying flash in Valorant. As an initiator, he can set up teammates for site executes from close or long distances. Additionally, Breach can have up to three Flashpoints for 600 credits or one for 200.

Breach shoots Flashpoint through a wall, which flashes players on the other side of the wall. Fully blinded players will be affected for 2 seconds. With three total flashes, dealing with Breach can be an absolute nightmare. Flashpoint can work long distances, so his position isn’t given up when he uses the ability.

Although Breach is an initiator, he can act on his own flashes. He can blind himself and teammates, though, so it’s essential to understand the timing of his flash. Also, for the flash to be fully effective, it may take some communication with teammates.