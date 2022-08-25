7 best wallbang spots on Valorant's Bind

One of Valorant's first maps, Bind, represents a dull and dry state of affairs through its deserted scenery, inspired by Morocco's capital, Rabat. It was first introduced in beta, alongside Haven and Split. Bind promotes close fights in most cases, but can also be a rewarding playground for a sniper if one chooses to hold the Heaven and B Long locations.

Like all maps in the game, Bind features a lot of wallbang spots. They allow players to shoot through certain walls in Valorant, a feature common to most FPS games. Bind, in itself, features more than 10 such vulnerable locations and with a few good guesses, players can grab round-winning frags.

While Odin is the most efficient weapon for capitalizing wallbang spots in Valorant, players can choose to use Vandal or Phantom as well. However, using them may not be rewarding every time. Most importantly, Agents like Sova, Fade, and Cypher can make wallbanging in Bind even easier.

Below is a list of the seven best wallbang spots in Valorant's Bind map, and some tips related to each of them.

A look at the best wallbang spots on Bind in Valorant

1) A Bath Wall

One of the most popular wallbang spots in Vallorant's Bind appears to be the A Bath wall. The wall on the other side of the exit/entrance is also thin enough for bullets to penetrate.

Players can use weapons like Vandal or Phantom to pick some frags through these feather thin walls easily. However, weapons like Ares and Odin can provide players with more efficient results.

One can spray through the wall from either side of it. Using a Recon utility to mark the enemy can provide further advantage.

2) A Site Blue Boxes Stack

Another common wallbang spot located on Bind's A Site is the Blue Boxes Stack just in front of Heaven; bullets can penetrate these through every angle.

Attackers often find it easy to plant the Spike at the intersection of these boxes due to the cover it provides. However, a defender can easily wallbang through these boxes to discourage or even score a kill.

Similar to the above situation, a defender can also take shelter behind these boxes to unleash a sneaky strategy during post-plant scenarios. In such cases, players can make use of the wallbang feature to clear out the angles behind these boxes.

3) A Site Blue Wooden Boxes Stack

Attackers and defenders on Valorant's Bind often hide behind wooden boxes to take cover from A-Site's extended area. However, these are very vulnerable to bullets. One can easily clear out the angles behind the wooden boxes on A-site by spamming bullets.

Similarly, a player behind the boxes can make use of the wallbang possibility too.

4) B Window

A very common location in Valorant's Bind to unleash wallbang skills on, the B Window wallbang spot is perfect on the side of defense to clear attackers holding behind the wall. However, a clever attacker can also take a guess and use the same feature counteractively.

5) B Site Mid-Box (and Blue Boxes)

Many Valorant players would want to find shelter inside the big box in the middle of B-Site. However, it features paper-thin walls, and if an player's location inside the box is tagged, their enemies can easily take them down through wallbang. A player inside the box can also use this feature to kill enemies who are present outside.

Just beside the mid-box is a stack of blue boxes, which offers a great hiding spot for defenders if their location hasn't been revealed.

Then again, these blue boxes are also prone to wallbang. As an attacker in Valorant, make sure to fire at these boxes to drive out hiding enemies.

6) B Short Entrance Wall

B Short's entrance is a great place for defenders to hold to stop a push. Luckily, it's easy to drive away a sneaky defender from this spot due to its wallbang possibilities. Fire at this spot and the areas surrounding it to discourage enemies from holding the position, and if lucky, secure a kill too.

Note that players on the other side of the wall can also use the same strategy.

7) A to B Teleporter Exit Wall (and B to A Teleporter as well)

The Teleporters in Valorant's Bind have thin exit walls, enough to give clever players a chance to secure easy kills.

If a defender decides to push from A to B via the A-B teleporter and stays inside it, an attacker on the side of the exit can try firing randomly at the walls to deal damage to the enemy inside. However, the player inside can dodge the bullets by hiding in the corners.

A good strategy for a defender looking to push through the teleporter would be to use a Recon utility ahead of entering the Teleporter. If it reveals an enemy location, using the wallbang option from inside the Teleporter may be a good idea. Ensure that you don't enter the Teleporter before the Exit Door closes and don't walk near the Exit door to trigger it.

Valorant players can use similar strategies in the case of B-A Teleporter from B Long to A Bath.

