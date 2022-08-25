7 best wallbang spots on Valorant's Ascent

Wallbangs in Valorant can be very fulfilling. Bullets can penetrate through walls, radianite boxes and crates. You hide behind them, taking cover, thinking you are safe, but not all covers are safe. Valorant has plenty of such surfaces through which you can take down your enemies or, at the very least, inflict critical damage.

In Valorant, bullets can penetrate through most surfaces with the right weapon. Although the Guardian, Sheriff, and the Operator can deal significant damage through walls.

Odin and his younger brother Ares make great weapons if you go for those wallbang kills. With high penetration damage and a high fire rate and magazine size, Ares, and Odin make great bullet spammers rain down bullets on your enemies through walls.

This guide will go over the best wallbang spots on Valorant's Ascent.

7) Ascent Mid: Lower-Mid wallbang

Ascent Mid: Lower-Mid wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

This lower-mid wallbang from top-mid can devastate the enemies peeking mid from mid-market. Even if you don’t take down your enemy, you can be assured that he won’t peeking at that angle again after taking so much damage from you. While you are on the attacking side, this can be a creative way to take down your enemies peeking from Market.

6) Ascent B site: Market wallbang

Ascent B site: Market wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

We have another spot for you from where you can do heavy damage to your enemies that are holding Market. This spot is on B site. From the first lane on the B site, you can easily spam the Market’s right side wall to deal damage to your enemies. This can be useful while being in either defense or attack.

5) Ascent B site: Corner behind Switch wallbang

Ascent B site: Corner behind Switch wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

This spot is on Ascent’s B site as well. You can easily spam the left corner of the switch to take down enemies hiding in the corner behind the Switch. This one can be easily spammed with your regular Phantom and Vandal. The wall here is very soft, and bullets can easily penetrate through this surface. This can be very useful while re-taking the side.

4) Ascent A site: A-Heaven to A-Hell wallbang

Ascent A site: A-Heaven to A-Hell wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

This one is pretty common but based on how vital this wallbang can be, we have decided to give it the no. 4 spot. This wallbang is especially important while you are defending and re-taking the side. As A-Hell can be a common spot for the attacking team to play post-plant, this wallbang spot ensures that you force your enemies to change their position or die a sitting duck.

3) Ascent Mid: Mid-Link/Tiles wallbang

Ascent Mid: Mid-Link/Tiles wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

These walls are pretty soft and are easily wallbangable. Even weapons like Vandal will do the trick here. Mid-control on Ascent is extremely critical to establishing map control. While on defense, you can easily spam the Mid-Link/Tiles wall to damage your enemies as they try to take mid control or rotate from B through mid.

2) Ascent B site: B-Main Wallbang

Ascent B site: B-Main wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

Now, this wallbang spot is pretty common in Valorant, and everyone in the Valorant community knows about it at this point. Despite this, we can’t deny how essential this spot can be in defense rounds. If you are playing Sova, you can easily use your ‘Recon Dart’ to reveal B-Main.

Then all you have to do is shoot the wall above that animal’s head (we don’t know what to name this animal). This spot works great to get multi-kills at the very start of the game or simply slow down enemy rushes. Ares and Odin are the preferred weapons here.

1) Ascent A site: Tree to Default plant wallbang

Ascent A site: Tree to Default plant wallbang (image via Sportskeeda)

We had to give it the top spot because of how useful it can be for the defense and the attacking team. This wallbang can be useful to stop the enemy from planting default.

Similarly, the attacking team can use this same wallbang spot to play post-plant. Once the bomb is planted, the attacking team can easily wallbang this spot to kill the player defusing the bomb. All you have to do is spam the spot below the lamp, just to the left of the door. Ares and Odin have preferred weapons here as well.

We think these are the seven best spots on Valorant's Ascent to wallbang. From denying rushes to playing post plants, all these wall bang spots in Valorant will ensure you that the victory is truly yours at the end of the day.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions.

