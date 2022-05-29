5 best Valorant pros who main Sova

Sova is the Russian Initiator agent in Valorant and is one of the most useful agents for gathering information on the enemy squad. Sova’s entire kit is catered towards players who are more adept at gaining knowledge early in the round and using it to their advantage.

His abilities include a Recon Bolt, Shock Bolt, Owl Drone, and his ultimate ability Hunter’s Fury. Sova is one of the most in-demand initiators due to his abilities in the competitive sphere.

Professional players have taught themselves some insane lineups for using Sova’s Recon Bolt ability. Sova’s Shock Bolt lineup is quite useful in clearing corners and post-plant scenarios. His Owl Drone can scout ahead and mark enemies if needed.

Sova’s ultimate is a game-changer, and if used correctly, it can take out enemies through walls and turn the tide of the battle. Pulling these tricks successfully requires a lot of game sense and map knowledge. This is where Professional players come into play.

Looking at the plays that the pros pull off can help a newbie or even a veteran level up his game. Ranking Sova mains can be tough as players in Valorant switch up roles quite often. Here are some of the best pro Sova players in the business.

Best Sova mains in professional Valorant tournaments

1) Sacy

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi (born December 2, 1997) is a Brazilian Sova main who has risen to fame all on his ability to pull off insane plays with Sova. He's a retired League of Legends player who used to play for the Red Canids.

Sacy is currently playing for LOUD as an Initiator but can also play other roles. He was ranked as the best player of 2021 in Brazil by Premio eSports Brasil and VALORANT Zone.

He picks Sova around 90% of the time and is the best pro player to follow if players are looking to learn about the possibilities with Sova. By winning pro leagues, Sacy has racked up close to $50,000 in earnings.

2) Crashies

Austin "crashies" Roberts (born December 20, 1997) is an American player who currently plays for OpTic Gaming. The North American team is the team to beat when it comes to Valorant.

Crashies is an ex-Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He mostly played in Tier 3 and 2 leagues before retiring in April of 2020 and pursuing a career in Valorant.

3) Chronicle

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov (born August 16, 2002) is a Russian player currently playing for Gambit Esports.

With Gambit Esports, he won the Masters Stage 3 in Berlin and came second in the Valorant Champions in Berlin at the end of 2021, making him one of the most successful Valorant players.

He picks Sova around 50% of the time but can play with quite a lot of different agents.

4) Shazam

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan (born October 8, 1993) is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who currently plays for Sentinels. The American is mostly known for his time in Cloud9, OpTic, and Complexity Gaming as a CSGO player.

On April 28, 2020, ShahZaM signed with Sentinels, officially switching to Valorant. He's one of the more experienced players in the competitive sphere and plays as the in-game leader for Sentinels.

5) Trent

Trent "trent" Cairns is an American player who currently plays for The Guard. He's a rising star and one of the youngest players to play in the big leagues.

At just 17 years old, he's already considered by many as one of the game's greatest prodigies and NA Valorant's clutch god.

Trent has already racked up $16,000 in earnings playing as Sova about half of the time. Keep an eye out for this guy in the coming years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar