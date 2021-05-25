Everything to know about Vikings in Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik

Team Vikings recently won the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Finals and they are currently in Iceland for the Valorant Championship Tour Masters, Reykjavik.

It is a Brazilian esports organization owned by professional soccer players João Pedro and Kaique Rocha.

Since the arrival of Leandro "frz" Gomes, Team Vikings have only lost two series. The team's first loss was against Vorax during the Champions Tour Stage 1 Brazil tournament in a best-of-one. The second loss was against Gamelanders during Champions Tour Stage 2, where they lost 1-2 in a best-of-three.

However, after changing the rosters, the team has shown their potential to everyone. The team got a lot of respect for their performance in the VCT 2021: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Finals.

All about Vikings & their Valorant team

The Vikings is a Brazilian esports team that started its journey in 2020.The team started its Valorant journey in May 2020 with Bruno Zotesso, André Dimas, Matheus Yokomizo, and Thiago Amorim.

Team Vikings had different results before they completely reorganized their roster at the end of 2020 and brought up new changes. Four players were replaced from their five-man team.

Current squad members

The current roster includes:

Gustavo “gtnziN” Moura

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Leandro "frz" Gomes

Gabriel “sutecas” Dias

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

The team picked up pace and started dominating in the VCT 2021: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Finals and were crowned champions, beating Sharks Esports in the grand finale. They qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik afterwards.

SOMOS BICAMPEÕES BRASILEIROS



Vencemos a @sharksesportsgg e conquistamos a Challenger Final! PODE GRITAR, É NOSSO! 🏆🏆#GOVKS pic.twitter.com/DhKfuenNTS — Team Vikings 🇧🇷🛫🇮🇸 (@TeamVikings) May 10, 2021

Great team coordination and aggressive playstyle is what makes them lethal. The Vikings will play their first match on May 25th (Tuesday) at 8 AM PDT against X10 Esports for the Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik.

With two superstars on their roster, Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Leandro "frz" Gomes, teams from North America and Europe will undoubtedly be challenged by Team Vikings at Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik.

This is the global stage now. It’s time to evolve or...



Tune-in to #VALORANTMasters Reykjavík. May 24-30. pic.twitter.com/8sgs56WqoK — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 20, 2021

Fans can witness the Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik live streams of Team Vikings from Valorant’s Twitch and YouTube channels.