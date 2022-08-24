6 best Operator Agents in Valorant

The Operator is one of the best weapons to use in Valorant. It is one of the only two snipers in the game, the other being the Marshall, which doesn’t hit as hard.

Although it costs a fortune for players to buy and use, this gun can be highly rewarding. However, the user’s aim has to be accurate, and they must not miss their shots, making it a high-risk, high-reward option.

Considered one of the most potent weapons in Valorant, the Operator is only effective if gamers can land their shots on the enemy. In the right hand, it can be deadly.

In the defense rounds, the Operator can be highly crucial in getting that first pick and getting the team a player advantage. Similarly, in attack rounds, the Operator can effectively support the side from behind with some heavy firepower.

Despite being such a fantastic weapon, it doesn’t quite fit into the play style of all the Agents.

Six agents who best use Operator in Valorant

6) Sage

Sage can be pretty deadly with the Operator in the defense rounds. She can use her Barrier Orb to hold many off-angles on the map where enemies wouldn’t expect her.

Combined with her Slow Orb, this can slow down opponents to get easy kills. It is an excellent play for holding sites when the enemies are rushing in.

Sage can set her walls up in countless ways to give her an advantage over her rivals. Often referred to as “Grim Walls” in the Valorant community, it offers players some cheeky angles to get enemy frags.

However, this strategy isn’t entirely effective on the attacking Rounds as Sage has to be playing and coordinating with her teammates. She has to wall off-angles, heal her teammates, and use slow orbs to prevent the enemy from peeking.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy is one of the best Sentinels in Valorant, capable of holding sites alone until reinforcements come in. She and the Operator don’t quite go hand in hand at first glance. However, this Agent is one of the best to play this weapon with.

In the defense rounds, Killjoy can use her turret to bait out enemies. This allows her to get those crucial frags as the enemy team pushes in.

While the opponents are busy shooting at the turret, she can easily take them out while they are distracted.

However, it gives time for enemy players to push into the site, but this push can again be stopped by Killjoy using her Nano Swarm ability.

In attacking rounds, Killjoy is as effective with the Operator as she can stay back and provide cover fire to her teammates as they rush in, while her Alarm Bot and Turret watch for flanks.

4) Omen

Omen, one of the most picked Controllers in Valorant, can be quite effective on the Operator in defense rounds. He can use his Shrouded Step ability to hold many different vertical angles where the enemy users wouldn’t expect him to be.

Also, Omen can use his smokes to create one-way angles where he can quickly get some picks. His ability to hold off-positions and smoke for one-way angles make him the only Controller on this list who is truly worthy of the mighty Operator.

However, Omen isn’t entirely effective in attacking rounds with the Operator. He has to constantly help his teammates and block off angles with his smokes so they can safely take control of the site.

3) Reyna

Not the first choice of Agent in Valorant for using the Operator, Reyna’s abilities allow her to be great with it on defense rounds. Her Dismiss allows this Agent to get a kill and quickly reposition.

This is crucial to aggressive Operator gamers as they can get that early kill and instantly reposition themselves for more frags.

In attack, however, this isn’t effective with the Operator. As a Duelist in Valorant, Reyna is often the first point of contact with the enemy players, and an Operator isn’t the best weapon to get entry to a site.

Moreover, if she misses her shots and doesn’t get that kill, Reyna won’t be able to reposition herself with Dismiss.

2) Jett

Jett is one of the best Agents to play with the Operator in Valorant. Her Tailwind ability allows her to escape any situation quickly.

Hence, Jett can play any aggressive position with the Operator. Even if she misses her shot, this Agent can easily Dash out of the situation to safety.

Jett can also block off angles using her Cloudburst ability to ensure that she can take those 1v1 fights without getting attacked from another angle.

Jett’s Tailwind makes it viable to use the Operator even in attack rounds. Unlike Reyna, she doesn’t have to get that kill to reposition herself even if she misses the shot. It makes Jett a viable ‘OP’er not only on defense rounds but attack rounds as well.

1) Chamber

Chamber’s entire ability kit feels like he exists to use Sniper rifles. His Ultimate, Tour de Force, is literally a Sniper Rifle. His Rendezvous ability is just perfect for escaping any situation to safety.

No other Agent in Valorant can reposition themselves safely like Chamber. With a press of a button, he can instantly be on another spot on the map. This allows him to be really aggressive on defense rounds and fall back instantly if things don’t go as planned.

Even on the attacking rounds, Chamber can hold flanks pretty well with his Trademark ability. While his utility kit cares for the flank, he can provide fire support to his teammates from behind.

Unlike Killjoy, his Trademark ability is still active despite how far Chamber is from it. Thus allowing this Agent to go aggressive on attack rounds as well. He can easily get those first picks with the Operator; if he misses, he can instantly teleport back to safety.

The Operator is a must-have weapon for teams in Valorant to ensure that first pick and take long-range fights. As one of the most potent weapons in the game, only in the hands of the ‘worthy’ can it truly shine.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

