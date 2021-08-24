5 Valorant weapons with the highest damage stats

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the world. The game has a unique style of gameplay, with the combination of gunplay and the agent abilities. This approach helped Valorant gain popularity among FPS players.

Being an FPS game, Valorant is all about gun power. However, to improve their performance, players need to know the damage rates of all the weapons in the game. Here is the list of the top five Valorant weapons that produce the highest amount of damage with every bullet.

Best Valorant weapons with high damage rate:

Valorant currently has a unique number of weapons in the game. There are a total of 17 weapons in the game right now. As is the case with most other games, headshots will offer the most amount of damage per hit, while body and leg shots decrease the damage rate.

Here are the weapons with the highest amount of damage in the game.

5) Sheriff:

Sheriff is one of the secondary weapons in the game. However, in a round of struggling economies, it can be a dangerous weapon thanks to its high damage rate.

Sheriff (Screengrab from game)

Price: 800 crades

Head-Shot Damage: 159

Body-Shot Damage: 55

Leg-Shot Damage: 46

4) Vandal:

Vandal is one of the most used weapons in the game. The AR is arguably the most reliable gun to win a round.

Vandal (Screengrab from game)

Price: 2900 crades

Head-Shot Damage: 160

Body-Shot Damage: 40

Leg-Shot Damage: 34

3) Guardian:

Guardian is one of the most underrated guns in the game. Thanks to its sharp aim, it has massive damage potential, and it can be an absolute powerhouse in the right hands.

Guardian (Screengrab from game)

Price: 2250 crades

Head-Shot Damage: 195

Body-Shot Damage: 65

Leg-Shot Damage: 48

2) Marshal:

Marshal is one of the cheapest guns in the game. Due to the high amount of damage it offers, it can be beneficial in a 'Semi-Eco' round.

Marshal (Screengrab from game)

Price: 950 crades

Head-Shot Damage: 202

Body-Shot Damage: 101

Leg-Shot Damage: 85

1) Operator:

Operator is the most valuable weapon in the game. A single shot is enough to take down opponents.

Operator (Screengrab from game)

Price: 4700 crades

Head-Shot Damage: 255

Body-Shot Damage: 150

Leg-Shot Damage: 120

These are the five weapons in the game with the highest damage rate. In addition to these five, Phantom and Bulldog also have reasonably high damage rates.

