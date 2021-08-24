5 Valorant weapons with the highest damage stats

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the world. The game has a unique style of gameplay, with the combination of gunplay and the agent abilities. This approach helped Valorant gain popularity among FPS players.
Being an FPS game, Valorant is all about gun power. However, to improve their performance, players need to know the damage rates of all the weapons in the game. Here is the list of the top five Valorant weapons that produce the highest amount of damage with every bullet.
Best Valorant weapons with high damage rate:
Valorant currently has a unique number of weapons in the game. There are a total of 17 weapons in the game right now. As is the case with most other games, headshots will offer the most amount of damage per hit, while body and leg shots decrease the damage rate.
Here are the weapons with the highest amount of damage in the game.
5) Sheriff:
Sheriff is one of the secondary weapons in the game. However, in a round of struggling economies, it can be a dangerous weapon thanks to its high damage rate.
Price: 800 crades
Head-Shot Damage: 159
Body-Shot Damage: 55
Leg-Shot Damage: 46
4) Vandal:
Vandal is one of the most used weapons in the game. The AR is arguably the most reliable gun to win a round.
Price: 2900 crades
Head-Shot Damage: 160
Body-Shot Damage: 40
Leg-Shot Damage: 34
3) Guardian:
Guardian is one of the most underrated guns in the game. Thanks to its sharp aim, it has massive damage potential, and it can be an absolute powerhouse in the right hands.
Price: 2250 crades
Head-Shot Damage: 195
Body-Shot Damage: 65
Leg-Shot Damage: 48
2) Marshal:
Marshal is one of the cheapest guns in the game. Due to the high amount of damage it offers, it can be beneficial in a 'Semi-Eco' round.
Price: 950 crades
Head-Shot Damage: 202
Body-Shot Damage: 101
Leg-Shot Damage: 85
1) Operator:
Operator is the most valuable weapon in the game. A single shot is enough to take down opponents.
Price: 4700 crades
Head-Shot Damage: 255
Body-Shot Damage: 150
Leg-Shot Damage: 120
These are the five weapons in the game with the highest damage rate. In addition to these five, Phantom and Bulldog also have reasonably high damage rates.