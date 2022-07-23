5 reasons why Sova and Jett have marked their lowest ever pick-rate in VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters has started and Copenhagen is seeing some great plays pulled by the best players out there. However, it has been noted how certain Agents have significantly lost out on their pick-rates due to the meta shift and recent patches released by Riot games.

These Agents are still relevant in professional play, but they’ve seen very little use overall since VCT Masters began.

Sova and Jett have always been some of the most picked Agents of all time since Valorant's release. In many cases, they have been a great duo too when it comes to clearing sites by gaining information and taking site control extremely quickly.

Over time, the developer's patches haven't been really kind to them considering the treatment they have been receiving in both competitive lobbies and professional play.

This article will mention five important points as to why Sova and Jett have their lowest ever pick rate in VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

5 reasons why Jett and Sova have significantly reduced pick-rates in VCT Masters

VCT Masters Copenhagen started back on July 10, 2022, and as it nears its finals, it can be seen how the beloved Agents are picked so little compared to previous tournaments. It can be seen that there has been a decent shift in the meta since the new Episode stepped foot in the Valorant community.

This affected the pick-rate of these particular Agents as professionals are opting for better synergies from Valorant's roster.

1) Wide range of synergy

Ever since Jett was nerfed, she has been out of the meta for quite a while, a lot of teams at the VCT Masters have been using Raze as their lead Duelist due to her extremely efficient site clearance with her gadgets which are rather overwhelming to the enemies.

Paired with Fade, the synergy becomes much more dangerous and forceful when entering the site. With the above observation, it can be said that the synergy is much better with Raze and Fade compared to Jett and Sova.

2) Other Agents to choose from for using Operator

Jett is no longer the primary Agent to use Operator with. Ever since Chamber was introduced in the game, he has been a phenomenal pick for an Operator Agent. Combined with his teleporting ability, it makes him even more dangerous.

With this thought in mind, it can be noted how VCT Copenhagen has a lot of Chamber players such as Yay and BuZz making exceptional plays in the tournament.

3) Agent Nerfs

With the introduction of patch 4.08, Jett's significant nerf caused her to lose her crown as the best Duelist in the game, with some arguing that it was a backfired buff but most disagreed. However, she was not the only Agent who was nerfed.

Riot games also decided to nerf Sova equally, where he lost his top tier damage with his shock darts from 90 to 75, followed by an Owl Drone nerf which now only can be used for 8 seconds (previously 10). All these changes forced the professionals to use other Agents with better utility as of now in the VCT Masters.

4) Introduction of Fade

When Fade was introduced into the Valorant roster, it was pretty obvious how ridiculously picked she would be in the game, as she overtook Sova's mantle with ease as an initiator and provided much better utility to the table.

Her Haunt ability is basically a one button click recon which surpasses Sova's bolts by a large margin.

Fade brought so much more to the table for the pros to pick her over Sova as an initiator and can even be seen in the ongoing tournament. She is a better pick than Sova on most maps except for Breeze.

5) Other Duelists to pick from

Jett has undoubtedly still been picked in both competitive queues and professional play, but over time the meta has shifted towards the other duelists who made their debut before or after the 4.08 patch.

Yoru has been reworked which made a few players shift towards picking him over Jett, along with the fact that Duelists such as Neon and Raze are also there to choose from.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far