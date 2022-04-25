Fade in Valorant: All abilities, release date, design inspirations, and more

The wait is almost over for Valorant fans as the new Agent, Fade, is virtually on its way into the game. The Turkish Agent is ready to make her entry into the game by joining the Initiator roster alongside Sova, Skye, Kay/O, and Breach.

Developers have finally revealed the first trailer of the Agent tonight, announcing her introduction to the game in the upcoming update. Since there are still a few days left before she goes live in the game, players are curious to learn about the forthcoming Agent.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Initiator Agent Fade

Valorant is ready to start its Episode 4 Act 3 with the introduction of the upcoming patch 4.08. At the start of every Act, developers make key changes to the game and introduce a new Map or an Agent. This time they are ready to add Fade to announce the start of the new Act.

Fade will be the 18 Agent and the 5th Initiator in the game. Here are some details of the upcoming Valorant Agent:

Fade's abilities

The upcoming Initiator Agent will surely provide choice competition to the only other recon-heavy Agent, Sova. Here are all the abilities of Fade:

Haunt (E): Equip a nightmarish entity. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set time. Upon hitting the ground, the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in the flight.

Seize (Q): Equip an orb of nightmare ink. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone where enemies caught in it cannot escape the zone by normal means. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in-flight

Prowler (C): EQUIP a Prowler. FIRE will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, nearsighted them if it reaches them. HOLD the FIRE button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair.

Nightfall (X): EQUIP the power of Fear. FIRE to send out a wave of nightmare energy that can traverse through walls. The energy creates a trail to the opponent as well as deafens and decays them

Release date

The new Agent will arrive in the game by introducing the Valorant patch 4.08. The upcoming update will go live in the game on April 27, 2022. Hence, players need to wait a few more days to get their hands on the new Agent.

Design inspirations

While designing a new Agent, Valorant developers usually have several unique and interesting thoughts in mind. However, the main goal behind designing an Agent like Fade was to create a competitor to Sova, the only recon-heavy Agent in the game.

Nicholas Smith, a member of Valorant's Agent designing team, said,

"Fade brings recon to a personal level, more potent in a localized area (doesn’t have mapwide potential like Sova). We wanted to keep the player close to the action and always in-body. So that meant no posessible utility or different states of being (i.e., Drone/Wolf/Astral Form) Also wanted to have a recon character that was less reliant on line-ups."

Developers have also taken reference from League of Legends, another popular title of Riot, to create the abilities of Fade. Smith added,

"From an ability perspective, we took inspiration from Camille’s ultimate from League of Legends for Seize (Q) as well as the development naming of the character, “BountyHunter.” Seize was the sort of “bola strike” or gotcha moment to us when you’ve cornered the prey and want to ensure they can’t escape. I think it can be used in a multitude of ways, but producing a trail, and seeing where the enemy has run and then capture them is the dream play."

Players are already excited about the new Valorant Agent going live in the game. However, it will be interesting to see how much players' rate her after playing with the Agent and if she will finally be able to replace Sova.

Edited by Srijan Sen