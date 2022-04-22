Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: Release date, new agent ‘Fade,’ all expected updates, and more

It is almost time to commence another new Act in Valorant. Episode 4 Act 3 is almost on its way, and players are excited for it to start.

The developers develop a new Act in the game every two months, providing users with a fresh start to grind for the new Battlepass and rank after a hard reset. Episode 4 Act 2 is ending soon, and Riot Games is ready with Act 3.

With the introduction of a new Agent, Jett nerfs, new Battlepass rewards, and many more, the upcoming Act has already created hype among the players.

Everything about upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Since the game's release in mid-2020, Valorant's developers have always tried to provide the best experience to gamers by keeping it fresh, entertaining, and attractive while bringing in changes, new rewards, items, cosmetics, and skin bundles.

The start of every Act sees all of this, and hence, players are always excited for updates. Riot will hope not to disappoint them with the introduction of Episode 4 Act 3.

Release date

Episode 4 Act 2 ends on April 27, so it is expected that the new Act will drop the following day, i.e., April 28. The new Act will then again continue for the next eight weeks.

With the current Act ending soon, players have very little time to complete their Battlepass and improve their rankings.

The Ranked Act is almost over, so now's the time to get those games in.

Fade coming in Act 3

With the start of a new Act in the game, Riot usually introduces either a new map or a new Agent. However, the developers decided to skip it in Act 2.

Hence, users had to wait longer than usual for a new Agent after getting Neon came with Episode 4 Act 1 in January.

With the introduction of patch 4.08 next week, Riot is ready to introduce the Turkish Agent Fade, who will be joining Valorant's Initiator roster alongside Sova, Skye, Breach, and Kay/O.

The developers have already revealed some details about the upcoming Agent. However, players need to wait a few more days to get their hands on the new Agent.

Other expected updates

Riot will surely not stop with just bringing a new Agent. The developers have already revealed the upcoming changes in Jett's Tailwind (E) ability. They are also planning to make some changes to Sova's Owl Drone (C).



We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT's core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.

New Battlepass and other items

With the start of the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3, Riot will surely bring a new Battlepass full of exciting in-game rewards such as skins, player cards, and gun buddies. In addition, players will also receive a new weapon skin bundle in the in-game Store. However, the developers are yet to reveal the bundle details.





The Battlepass is back with some pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins plus plenty of other eye-catching cosmetics ready to be earned.



#VALORANT Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass

Gamers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new update and start their Act 3 grind immediately. However, more details about the upcoming patch will be revealed in the next few days.

