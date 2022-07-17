DRX vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Quarterfinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The excitement regarding the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen has already reached new heights. It is the fourth day of the Playoffs, and fans have already witnessed some thrilling action in the last few days.

With the elimination of Guild Esports and XSET last night, only six teams remain in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. These six teams are currently looking at lifting the title on July 24, 2022, in front of a live audience for the first time in Valorant history.

Two more matches are scheduled to be played at the Copenhagen Masters tonight. The winners of the four Upper Quarterfinals will be playing their Semifinal tie to confirm the podium tonight. Paper Rex will take on Fnatic in the first game of the day, while Korean powerhouse DRX will face the defending champion OpTic Gaming in the second game tonight.

DRX and OpTic Gaming: Who will win the Upper Quarterfinal tie tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

DRX won their first game in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs against the LATAM champions Leviatan. Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming defeated their North American rival XSET in their first game in the Playoffs.

The two teams will face each other in the Upper Quarterfinals and will play a best-of-three series tonight. The winner will inch closer to the trophy while the loser has to try their luck through the Lower Bracket.

Prediction

Considering both teams' current form and firepower, OpTic Gaming is the favorite to win the series tonight. With players like Yay, Victor, and Marved in the team, the North American side could deliver some explosive plays tonight.

However, DRX is one of the strongest teams in the competition and has delivered some excellent performances so far. With perfect homework and a tactical approach, the Korean side can pull off another miracle tonight.

Head-to-head

DRX and OpTic Gaming have faced each other once in the past, and the North American squad secured victory in that instance. DRX will definitely try to level that up by winning the game tonight.

Recent results

DRX has been in excellent form recently. The Korean side has won all of their last five games in all competitions. However, after a shaky start to the campaign, OpTic Gaming has finally found its rhythm and has won three back-to-back matches in their last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between DRX and OpTic Gaming in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 11.30 pm IST / 8.00 pm CET on July 17, 2022.

However, the match can start before the scheduled time if the previous match between Paper Rex and Fnatic concludes a bit earlier.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? DRX OpTic Gaming 0 votes so far