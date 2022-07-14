VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs: Complete schedule, format, where to watch, and more

After four days of exciting Group Stage matches, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs are finally set to begin tonight. A total of eight teams have qualified for the Playoffs and will be competing over the next few days to become champions.

The ongoing Copenhagen Masters is the final international Valorant LAN event ahead of the Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul later this year. Moreover, this is also the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience in the arena. This is why every participating team wants to make history by winning the event. On July 24, 2022, fans will get to see who the champion is at the Forum Copenhagen, Frederiksberg.

Everything to know about the upcoming VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs

A total of twelve teams flew to Denmark to participate in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Four of them have directly qualified for the Playoffs to become the champions of their regional Stage 2 Challengers. However, the remaining eight teams started their journey from the Group Stage.

All the teams in the Group Stage were divided into two groups with four teams each. Here, they had to compete against the other three teams in the same group in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each group have now earned their slot in the next round to make it an eight-team event in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

Here are some details that fans will need to know about the upcoming Playoffs:

Format

All eight teams will now compete in a double-elimination format. Every match going forward will be a best-of-three series, with the exception of the Lower Finals and the Grand Finals, which will both be a best-of-five series.

Schedule

The complete schedule for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs is as follows:

Day 1

Paper Rex vs Guild Esports: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 08.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 2

Leviatán vs DRX: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST XSET vs OpTic Gaming: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 08.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 3

TBD: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST TBD: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 08.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 4

TBD: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST TBD: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 08.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 5

TBD: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST TBD: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 08.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Dark Day

No matches: Tuesday, July 19 - Thursday, July 21

Day 6

TBD: Upper Bracket Final - Friday, July 22 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Final - Friday, July 22 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST TBD: Lower Bracket Semifinals - Friday, July 22 - 08.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 7

TBD: Lower Bracket Final - Saturday, July 23 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

Day 8

TBD: Grand Final - Sunday, July 24 - 05.00 pm CEST / 08.00 am PDT / 08.30 pm IST

When and where to watch

All upcoming matches of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at the scheduled times.

