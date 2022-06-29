All teams that qualified for Valorant Champions 2022 so far

As we near the commencement of Valorant's Stage 2 Masters, four prestigious organizations have confirmed a slot at the Valorant Champions 2022, the culmination of Riot Games' annual VCT circuit.

Based on their performances in VCT events throughout 2022, OpTic Gaming, DRX, Paper Rex, and XERXIA became the first four teams to seal their spot at this year's VCT Champions tournament.

The 2022 edition of Valorant Champions will be held in Istanbul, Turkey. It is expected to feature a live audience to cheer on some of the world's best esports rosters as they compete for the title of world champions.

OpTic Gaming, DRX, PRX, and XERXIA qualify for Valorant Champions 2022

In 2021, Valorant's global playerbase witnessed the proceedings of the first-ever VCT circuit, which featured teams from all over the world competing in various stages of the tournament throughout the year for the title of Champions.

Similarly, VCT 2022 will feature the best teams from all parts of the world competing under a similar framework for a total of 16 spots at Champions 2022. Ten teams will qualify for the tournament based on their regional circuit points. The remaining six slots will be decided by various Last Chance Qualifier events.

The slots for the tournament are distributed as such:

2 slots for NA

1 slot for BR

1 slot for LATAM

2 slots for EMEA

1 slot for Korea

2 slots for APAC

1 slot for Japan

1 slot for NA Last Chance Qualifier

2 slots for SA Last Chance Qualifier

1 slot for EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

1 slot for APAC North (Korea and Japan) Last Chance Qualifier

1 slot for APAC South (SEA, South Asia, and Oceania)) Last Chance Qualifier

OpTic Gaming has already sealed their spot at the Champions after claiming one of the two slots allotted for NA. They stand atop the North American circuit standings with 900 points, out of which they received 750 points for winning the Masters: Reykjavik and 150 points for qualifying for the Masters: Copenhagen.

The two Champions slots for the APAC region have been finalized as well, with Paper Rex and XERXIA taking the lead over the rest of the region. With 450 and 300 circuit points, PRX and XERXIA will return to the big stage after being the region's sole representatives at the 2 Masters events in VCT 2022.

The Korean region will send their most successful team, DRX, back to the VCT stage to represent them at the tournament's biggest venue. After collecting 400 circuit points so far, DRX is far ahead of their regional competition and will undoubtedly represent Korea at Valorant Champions 2022.

OpTic, PRX, DRX, and XERXIA have qualified for both Stages of VCT Masters this season and have collected enough circuit points to fix their positions atop their circuit standings. The remaining teams will eventually claim their spot in the tournament based on their performance at the Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen and their respective Last Chance Qualifier events.

