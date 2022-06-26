All qualified teams for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen so far

The highly-anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters is set to start in the next few weeks, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the event. The top 12 teams from different regions around the globe will be competing in the event to be the best team in the world.

However, teams need to perform exceptionally well in their regional challengers to secure a slot in the upcoming Masters event. All the qualified teams will fly to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, to participate in the international LAN event. This will be the last international LAN event before the Valorant Champions 2022 that will take place at the end of the year in Istanbul, one of the most decorated cities in Turkey.

The upcoming Copenhagen Masters will be the first international Valorant LAN event in history with a live audience. Fans can enjoy the game at the arena and cheer for their favorite team. Riot stated:

"Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete."

Fans can buy tickets for the Copenhagen Masters from Tixr app. The booking window will open on July 1, 2022 at 10.00 am CEST.

Teams qualified for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen

Representing their region on the international stage is a dream for every Valorant team. Twelve teams around the globe will get a chance to compete against each other at the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Schedule and format:

The event will start on July 10, 2022 and will continue until July 24, 2022. Riot has already revealed the slot distributions for the upcoming event:

North America (NA) : 2 Teams

: 2 Teams Brazil (BR) : 1 Team

: 1 Team Latin America (LATAM) : 1 Team

: 1 Team BR / LATAM : 1 Team (Brazil and Latin America will compete for a second slot prior to the Masters)

: 1 Team (Brazil and Latin America will compete for a second slot prior to the Masters) Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) : 3 Teams

: 3 Teams Korea (KR) : 1 Team

: 1 Team Asia Pacific (APAC) : 2 Teams (APAC Challenges Playoffs will include South Asia and Oceania)

: 2 Teams (APAC Challenges Playoffs will include South Asia and Oceania) Japan (JP): 1 Team

Though Riot is yet to reveal the complete format of the upcoming event, it is expected to be the same as VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. However, this will be revealed in the next few days.

Qualified teams

Eight out of twelve slots have already been confirmed by some teams in the VCT Stage 2 Masters. These eight teams will start their practice for the upcoming Masters. Here are the teams who are ready to fly down to Copenhagen to compete at the upcoming event:

Fnatic (EMEA)

Guild Esports (EMEA)

FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA)

OpTic Gaming (NA)

XSET (NA)

Paper Rex (APAC)

Xerxia Esports (APAC)

Northeption (JP)

The remaining four teams will be decided in the next few days. Fans will need to wait for the other regional Challengers to finish to find out which teams will secure a slot at the upcoming masters event.

