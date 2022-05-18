VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen set to be the first Valorant LAN event with live audience: Start time, format, and more

The upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be the first international LAN event with a live audience. Fans will get the chance to enjoy the matches live in the arena and cheer for their favorite teams.

A few days back, Riot announced the location for the next two international LAN events. As stated, the upcoming Stage 2 Masters will be hosted in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, while the destination of the Valorant Champions 2022 is Istanbul, one of the most decorated cities in Turkey.

Riot also revealed that fans will be allowed in the arena for both of these events and stated:

"Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete."

Everything to know about the upcoming VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Stage 2 Challengers are currently ongoing, and the top teams from each region will travel to Denmark to compete in the Copenhagen Masters. Fans are already excited about the upcoming event.

Riot has revealed some of the details for the upcoming Masters. Here are some of them.

Start time

The tournament will start on July 10 and will continue until July 24, 2022. Fans will surely enjoy some top-notch Valorant action in the event as the best teams from around the globe will represent their regions in the event.

Format

A total of twelve teams will participate in the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The best teams around the globe will fly to Copenhagen to represent their region in the event. Riot has already revealed the slot distributions for the upcoming event:

North America (NA) : 2 Teams

: 2 Teams Brazil (BR) : 1 Team

: 1 Team Latin America (LATAM) : 1 Team

: 1 Team BR / LATAM : 1 Team (Brazil and Latin America will compete for a second slot prior to the Masters)

: 1 Team (Brazil and Latin America will compete for a second slot prior to the Masters) Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) : 3 Teams

: 3 Teams Korea (KR) : 1 Team

: 1 Team Asia Pacific (APAC) : 2 Teams (APAC Challenges Playoffs will include South Asia and Oceania)

: 2 Teams (APAC Challenges Playoffs will include South Asia and Oceania) Japan (JP): 1 Team

Riot is yet to disclose the complete format. However, like the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, this event is expected to follow the same format.

Four teams will start their journey directly from the Playoffs, while the other eight teams will start with the Group Stage. Four teams from the Group Stage will qualify for the Playoffs, and those eight teams will then compete for the title.

Fans can enjoy the matches by attending the arena. However, fans can also watch the matches live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

