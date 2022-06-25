VCT Masters Copenhagen: Tickets release date, price, how to buy, and more

Riot Games has finally announced the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Master Copenhagen, and the final days will be accessible to live audiences. The tournament will go down at the Forum Arena in Frederiksberg, Denmark, in the capital of Copenhagen on July 22, 2022.

A total of twelve contenders will be playing in this tournament, where they will be playing in a double bracket elimination format. Each of these teams will hail from different nations around the world and compete to gain a position for the annual Champions 2022 tournament.

This article will give information on when the tickets will be available, the price, and how fans can get their hands on them.

Information on VCT Masters Copenhagen 2022 tickets

The VCT Master Copenhagen 2022 will be open to live audience on July 22, 2022 and will be concluding on July 24, 2022. Here are the events that will be happening during this tenure:

Day 1 (July 22, 2022) Friday: Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Semifinals.

Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Semifinals. Day 2 (July 23, 2022) Saturday: Lower Bracket Finals

Lower Bracket Finals Day 3 (July 24, 2022) Sunday: Grand Finals

The rest of the playoffs will be hosted in a private environment, so live viewers will not be allowed during this period. However, the final three days will be hosted live.

Tickets for the live audience will be released on July 1, 2022 from 10 am CEST via Tixr. To book the tickets, fans have to book the tickets on the Tixr app and the pricing is as follows:

Ground Floor Bleachers: 245 DDK/ 34.74 USD/ 32.93 Euro

245 DDK/ 34.74 USD/ 32.93 Euro Balcony Bleachers: 175 DDK/ 24.81 USD/ 21.10 Euro

People from anywhere around the world will be able to buy these tickets and attend the event live in Copenhagen. To save time, Riot Games recommends that users pre-register on the site to get tickets as soon as they go live.

Anyone who wishes to attend this VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen must be atleast 16+ to watch the event live. In the last three days, all the events will be showcased in English to allow users to immerse themselves in the environment that Copenhagen will provide.

VCT Stage 2 Master Copenhagen will be open to anyone who gets tickets to see it live and get the experience of a lifetime.

