Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Start time, format, schedule and more

The Valorant competitive ecosystem is one of the most active environments in 2022. With a year-long plan to promote teams from around the world, Riot Games will be hosting another international tournament called the Masters Copenhagen.

The event will be three-days long and is set to start on July 22, 2022. A total of 12 teams from all over the globe, who got their entry from the respective Challengers bracket, will participate in the event.

To provide insights into what to expect from the upcoming tournament, this article will provide all the required pieces of information that fans need to know ahead of time.

Details regarding Valorant Champions Tour Masters Copenhagen

Below are some of the things about the tournament that fans should note down:

Schedule and format

The tournament will kick off on Friday, July 22, and will end on Sunday, July 24. Here’s is what that will happen during this tenure:

July 22, 2022, Friday: Upper Bracket Finals & Lower Bracket Semifinals

Upper Bracket Finals & Lower Bracket Semifinals July 23, 2022, Saturday: Lower Bracket Final

Lower Bracket Final July 24, 2022, Sunday: Grand Finals

Before this, however, the Playoffs will be hosted in a LAN format in private, and the rest of the tournament will be followed by a live event in Copenhagen. The entire Valorant tournament will follow a dual-bracket system in which every match will take place in a best-of-three format.

Qualified teams and slots

As of now, only two professional Valorant teams have officially qualified for the Masters, and that too from the EMEA Challengers; these being Guild Esports and Fnatic.

The following are all the slots that are yet to be filled before the tournament takes place in July:

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Challengers: 1 slot remaining

1 slot remaining Nouth America (NA) Challengers: 2 slots remaining

2 slots remaining Asia Pacific (APAC) Challengers: 2 slots remaining

2 slots remaining Korea (KR) Challengers: 1 slot remaining

1 slot remaining Brazil (BR) Challengers: 1 slot remaining

1 slot remaining South America (SA) Challengers: 1 slot remaining

1 slot remaining Latin America (LATAM) Challengers: 1 slot remaining

1 slot remaining Japan (JP) Challengers: 1 slot remaining

Location and ticket information

For the second Masters tournament, Riot Games have chosen Copenhagen, Denmark as their location. As for the venue, Riot Games has picked the Forum arena in Frederiksberg, Denmark.

Tickets for this will become available for sale on July 1, 2022, and will be priced as follows:

Ground Floor Bleachers: 245 DKK (34.72 USD, approximately)

245 DKK (34.72 USD, approximately) Balcony Bleachers: 175 DKK (24.80 USD, approximately)

Fans who wish to see this event live can get the tickets from Tixr, where they will need to sign up or log in for it.

