"They're probably a top contender here": Guild Esports Sayf talks about M3C at VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers

In hopes of making their mark on VCT history, Guild Esports took on M3 Champions in their opening matchup of the Stage 2 EMEA Challengers. Despite their excellent form in Stage 1, Guild failed to secure a ticket to the Masters: Reykjavik. Fielding the same roster, Guild Esports aims to make their way to the upcoming Masters event in Copenhagen with an impressive run at Stage 2.

M3 Champions, who couldn't make it to the Masters: Reykjavik, are also desperate for an opportunity to return to the upper echelons of pro Valorant. However, in this opening-week matchup, Guild Esports gave M3C a run for their money.

Guild Esports opened up their tally with a map-win on Ascent as they managed to convert a 8-4 half into a 13-9 victory. This was followed by a dominating performance by Guild, as M3C lost by a significant scoreline of 13-6. Currently, two weeks into the tournament, Guild sits comfortably in second place with a 2-0 record.

Sayf talks about Guild Esports' performance at VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Guild Esports' Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel spoke about the team's performance at the VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers and their expectations for the tournament.

Q: How would you describe Guild Esports' performance in your opening day matchup against M3 Champions?

Sayf: Today was an outstanding performance from everyone. In all honesty, the calls were on point, everyone was doing the things we've been practicing for a long time now before Stage 2. I think we were outstanding.

Q: After Guild's exit from the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, you had roughly three weeks to prepare for Stage 2 of VCT 2022. With no changes to the roster, how did Guild Esports shape up for the Stage 2 EMEA Challengers?

Sayf: We have basically been working on some mistakes that we already knew were there. In the beginning, in Stage 1, we didn't have a lot of experience playing together in VCT with our new players. We needed some time to work on the issues that we clearly saw in Stage 1, and now that we've had the time to do it, we're there.

Q: Out of the teams in Group B of the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers, which team do you think will be the toughest opponent?

Sayf: I think it'll be Liquid. It's always interesting to face Liquid because they're just mechanically gifted all around the board and you have to be on par with that.

Q: A few of the teams from Group B have named M3C as the toughest team in the group. After enjoying a dominant victory over them today, do you feel they show the same quality that people expect them to?

Sayf: I think for sure that they're just as good, a hundred percent. It's just that we played an outstanding game, and that doesn't take anything away from them. The only thing I can see happening is their confidence going down, and in that case, they might fall off in the Group Stage, but I don't see that happening to them. I still think they're an outstanding team and they're probably a top contender here.

Q: We have seen Fade, the new Initiator, take appearance several times at the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers so far. What do you think about the Agent, and how effective is she in a competitive environment?

Sayf: I think Fade is very viable. You just need to find the right approach with the Agent, just like any other Agent. Currently, people haven't found very effective ways of using her. They are trying to find different methods, but it doesn't seem to be working in Tier-1 right now, as far as I'm aware, but I'm pretty sure we'll see more of her in the future.

Q: Guild Esports was 1 win short of making it to the Masters: Reykjavik, the last time you appeared at the EMEA Challengers. What can Valorant's audience expect from Guild in Stage 2 of VCT 2022?

Sayf: Hopefully making it to the Masters, that's what you can expect! That's what we're aiming for, that's what we want, and hopefully we do end up making it to the Masters.

