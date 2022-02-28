"It was just a team-diff": Russ on Guild Esports' victory against Acend at VCT 2022 EMEA Challengers

VCT 2022 kicked off for the EMEA region earlier this month, pitting 12 of the best teams from the region against each other to declare the 3 participants for the prestigious Stage 1 Masters event.

In the Bo3 series, Guild Esports enjoyed a victory against the reigning Valorant Champions, Acend. An exceptional comeback from Acend earned them the first map, Split (11-13). However, Guild Esports succeeded in suppressing their opponents on Breeze (13-0) and Fracture (13-4) to claim a remarkable victory.

After earning 2 wins in 2 matches, Guild Esports are currently 1st in Group B of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. Acend stands 3rd in the table with 1 win and 1 loss in 2 matches.

Russ talks about Guild Esports' expectations for VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Guild Esports' Russ elaborates on the team's performance against Acend and their expectations for the remaining matches of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Q) Guild Esports were the first team to defeat Acend after their Valorant Champions victory. What do you think about Guild's performance today?

Russ: We played really well and gave it our all. We are really happy with our performance.

Q) How would you rate Acend's performance in this matchup?

Russ: I think they played really well, but we just played better than them. We read a lot about their plays. In the end, it was just a team-diff.

Q) Guild Esports ended their defensive half with a 9-3 lead over Acend. What do you think happened in the attacking phase that led to a comeback victory for Acend?

Russ: They had a heavily defensive Agent composition. Their Raze was quite troublesome for us. We kept running into him a lot, and that just messed us up. We reset ourselves and managed to win the remaining maps.

Q) In Week 3 of the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, Guild Esports will face SuperMassive Blaze. What are your thoughts on the matchup?

Russ: They are pretty decent and have really good aim, much like the Turkish Valorant teams. However, we have got exceptional aim as well, so it will be quite a challenge for them.

Q) Over the next few weeks in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, Guild Esports will be facing top-tier competition like Fnatic and G2 Esports. What do you think about your future opponents?

Russ: We're not too concerned about them. I think Acend was the toughest one in our group. We are happy with how things are going and we will see what happens when we finally play against them.

Q: You joined Guild Esports just over a month ago and are one of the most recent additions to the team. Can you describe your experience with the team so far?

Russ: It has been incredible so far. I just fit into the team quite comfortably. We clicked as soon as we started scrimming together. I've had a great time, and they are like family to me. I spend a lot of time with them. We meet outside of the game as well. It's been a crazy ride.

Q: Guild Esports leads Group B of VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers with 2 wins and 0 losses. How confident is the team in winning the remaining matches and making it to the playoffs?

Russ: We are completely certain. Our goal is to make it to the VCT Stage 1 Masters. I don't think anything is going to stop us, so we'll see what happens next.

