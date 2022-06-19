Guild Esports and Fnatic qualify for VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen 

Guild Esports and Fnatic became the first two teams to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The capital of Denmark is ready to host the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience next month.

A total of twelve teams from different regions will be competing in the event to be crowned the best in the world. Guild Esports and Fnatic became the first two of three EMEA teams to secure a slot in the Copenhagen Masters. The two teams will fly down to Denmark next month to represent the EMEA region on the international stage.

The third EMEA representatives for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be decided on June 24, 2022:

Representing your region on the international stage is every competitive squad's goal, and only a select few get to do so. A team needs to work hard and put everything on the line to earn that opportunity. Guild Esports and Fnatic did that quite comprehensively this time by showcasing a dominating performance in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers.

Guild Esports had a great chance of making it to the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. However, the team lost it at the business end of the event and missed the chance last time around. This time, the team came back stronger and performed exceptionally well from the start of the event.

Guild Esports finished at the top of the table, winning four of its five games in the group stage and qualifying for the playoffs. In the playoffs, the team defeated M3 Champions with a 2-0 scoreline in a best-of-three series in the upper bracket semifinal and confirmed their slot at the Copenhagen Masters. This will be the first international appearance for Guild Esports.

Meanwhile, Fnatic is fairly used to representing their region in almost every VCT event (except the Berlin Masters in 2021). The team holds the record for the most international appearances from the EMEA region.

Fnatic has participated in three VCT events in the past, including the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik last April. The upcoming Copenhagen Masters will be the fourth international event for this team.

The British side has maintained a flawless run in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers so far, winning all five games in the group stage and the first game of the Playoffs. Last night, the team defeated defending champion FunPlus Phoenix with a 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Copenhagen Masters.

It will be interesting to see how these two teams perform against the top squads from across the globe in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters. Meanwhile, the four remaining teams (M3 Champions, FunPlus Phoenix, Acend, and Team Liquid) of the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers will be competing for the final allotted slot of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

