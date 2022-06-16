Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The most-anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs is set to start tomorrow. The top six teams in the region will compete for the final three slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen next month, which will also be the first-ever International Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

A total of twelve teams participated in the Group Stage, and only six teams made it to the Playoffs. These six teams will now battle it out to earn a slot in the Copenhagen Masters.

Riot has already revealed the format and schedule for the upcoming VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs. The Playoffs will start on June 17, 2022 and will continue until June 26, 2022. Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming event:

The top three teams from the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs will represent the region in the Copenhagen Masters

EMEA is one of the most competitive regions in Valorant esports, and fans can expect to see some exciting clashes in the upcoming Playoffs.

Qualified teams

A total of twelve teams participated in the Group Stage and were divided into two groups of six. Each team played five games in the Group Stage against other teams in the same group in a single round-robin format. The top three teams from each group have qualified for the Playoffs. Here are the teams who will be competing in the Playoffs:

Fnatic (Group A winner)

Acend (Group A first runner-up)

FunPlus Phoenix (Group A second runner-up)

Guild Esports (Group B winner)

Team Liquid (Group B first runner-up)

M3 Champions (Group B second runner-up)

Format

The teams will be playing in a double-elimination format in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs. All the matches will be a best-of-three series except for the Lower Bracket Final and the Grand Final, which will be a best-of-five.

Fnatic and Guild Esports will begin their journey in the Upper Semifinals. The other four teams will start their journey in the Upper Round 1.

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs:

June 17, 2022

Acend vs M3 Champions - Upper Round 1 - 7:30 pm IST

Team Liquid vs FunPlus Phoenix - Upper Round 1 - 10:30 pm IST

June 18, 2022

Guild Esports vs TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 7:30 pm IST

Fnatic vs TBD - Upper Semi-Finals - 10:30 pm IST

June 19, 2022

TBD - Lower Round 1 - 7:30 pm IST

TBD - Lower Round 1 - 10:30 pm IST

June 24, 2022

TBD - Upper Final - 7:30 pm IST

TBD - Lower Round 2 - 10:30 pm IST

June 25, 2022

TBD - Lower Final - 7:30 pm IST

June 26, 2022

TBD - Grand Final - 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch

All matches in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can also enjoy key moments of the game on other official handles such as Twitter and Instagram.

