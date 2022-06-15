Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

After almost a week of thrilling matches in the Play-Ins, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage is set to start in the next few hours. The top 16 teams from the region will compete in the event for a chance to proceed to the Playoffs.
All 16 qualified teams have been divided into four different groups, with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. Riot has already revealed the format and schedule of the upcoming Group Stage.
Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage details
A total of twelve teams have earned direct slots in the Group Stage based on their performances in the sub-regional Challengers. However, eight bottom-seeded teams from different sub-regions started their journey with Play-Ins, and four have finally made it to the Group Stage.
Teams and format
All 16 qualified teams are divided into four groups, with four teams in each group. Each team will play against the other three teams in the same group in a double-elimination format, and the top two teams from each group will proceed into the Playoffs. Here are the group divisions of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage:
Group A:
- ONIC Esports
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Griffin E-Sports
- Made in Thailand
Group B:
- Xerxia Esports
- Alter Ego
- Global Esports
- Rex Regam Qeon
Group C:
- Paper Rex
- Oasis Gaming
- Order
- Boom Esports
Group D:
- Team Secret
- FW Esports
- Fancy United Esports
- Bleed Esports
Schedule
Here is the complete schedule for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage:
Group-A Fixture:
June 15, 2022
- Gaimin Gladiator vs. Griffin E-sports - Group A Opening Match - 8:30 am IST
June 16, 2022
- ONIC G vs. Made in Thailand - Group A Opening Match - 8:30 am IST
June 17, 2022
- TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 8:30 am IST
June 18, 2022
- TBD - Group A Winners Match - 11:30 am IST
June 19, 2022
- TBD - Group A Decider - 2:30 pm IST
Group-B Fixture:
June 15, 2022
- Alter Ego vs. Global Esports - Group B Opening Match - 11:30 am IST
June 16, 2022
- Xerxia Esports vs. RRQ - Group B Opening Match - 11:30 am IST
June 17, 2022
- TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 11:30 am IST
June 18, 2022
- TBD - Group B Winners Match - 2:30 pm IST
June 20, 2022
- TBD - Group B Decider - 8:30 am IST
Group-C Fixture:
June 15, 2022
- Oasis Gaming vs. Order - Group C Opening Match - 2:30 pm IST
June 16, 2022
- Paper Rex vs. Boom Esports - Group C Opening Match - 2:30 pm IST
June 17, 2022
- TBD - Group C Elimination Match - 2:30 pm IST
June 19, 2022
- TBD - Group C Winners Match - 8:30 am IST
June 20, 2022
- TBD - Group C Decider - 11:30 am IST
Group-D Fixture:
June 15, 2022
- FW Esports vs. Fancy United Esports - Group D Opening Match - 5:30 pm IST
June 16, 2022
- Team Secret vs. Bleed Esports - Group D Opening Match - 5:30 pm IST
June 18, 2022
- TBD - Group D Elimination Match - 8:30 am IST
June 19, 2022
- TBD - Group D Winners Match - 11:30 am IST
June 20, 2022
- TBD - Group D Decider - 2:30 pm IST
All matches of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.