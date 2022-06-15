×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)
VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 15, 2022 09:13 AM IST

After almost a week of thrilling matches in the Play-Ins, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage is set to start in the next few hours. The top 16 teams from the region will compete in the event for a chance to proceed to the Playoffs.

All 16 qualified teams have been divided into four different groups, with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. Riot has already revealed the format and schedule of the upcoming Group Stage.

That's a wrap for the Play-Ins! Tension rises as we now move on to the next phase! Here are your qualified teams for the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stages!#VCTAPAC #APACRising #VCT https://t.co/dk0z2ATlTV

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage details

A total of twelve teams have earned direct slots in the Group Stage based on their performances in the sub-regional Challengers. However, eight bottom-seeded teams from different sub-regions started their journey with Play-Ins, and four have finally made it to the Group Stage.

Teams and format

All 16 qualified teams are divided into four groups, with four teams in each group. Each team will play against the other three teams in the same group in a double-elimination format, and the top two teams from each group will proceed into the Playoffs. Here are the group divisions of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage:

Group A:

  • ONIC Esports
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Griffin E-Sports
  • Made in Thailand

Group B:

  • Xerxia Esports
  • Alter Ego
  • Global Esports
  • Rex Regam Qeon

Group C:

  • Paper Rex
  • Oasis Gaming
  • Order
  • Boom Esports

Group D:

  • Team Secret
  • FW Esports
  • Fancy United Esports
  • Bleed Esports
This is where the real battle begins. Which team will advance to the Knockouts for a chance to secure a slot to Masters 2: Copenhagen?Presenting the official brackets for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stage: https://t.co/9K6632Sxo4

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage:

Group-A Fixture:

June 15, 2022

  • Gaimin Gladiator vs. Griffin E-sports - Group A Opening Match - 8:30 am IST

June 16, 2022

  • ONIC G vs. Made in Thailand - Group A Opening Match - 8:30 am IST

June 17, 2022

  • TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 8:30 am IST

June 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group A Winners Match - 11:30 am IST

June 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group A Decider - 2:30 pm IST

Group-B Fixture:

June 15, 2022

  • Alter Ego vs. Global Esports - Group B Opening Match - 11:30 am IST

June 16, 2022

  • Xerxia Esports vs. RRQ - Group B Opening Match - 11:30 am IST

June 17, 2022

  • TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 11:30 am IST

June 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group B Winners Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group B Decider - 8:30 am IST

Group-C Fixture:

June 15, 2022

  • Oasis Gaming vs. Order - Group C Opening Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 16, 2022

  • Paper Rex vs. Boom Esports - Group C Opening Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 17, 2022

  • TBD - Group C Elimination Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group C Winners Match - 8:30 am IST

June 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group C Decider - 11:30 am IST

Group-D Fixture:

June 15, 2022

  • FW Esports vs. Fancy United Esports - Group D Opening Match - 5:30 pm IST

June 16, 2022

Also Read Article Continues below
  • Team Secret vs. Bleed Esports - Group D Opening Match - 5:30 pm IST

June 18, 2022

  • TBD - Group D Elimination Match - 8:30 am IST

June 19, 2022

  • TBD - Group D Winners Match - 11:30 am IST

June 20, 2022

  • TBD - Group D Decider - 2:30 pm IST

All matches of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...