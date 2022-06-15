Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

After almost a week of thrilling matches in the Play-Ins, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage is set to start in the next few hours. The top 16 teams from the region will compete in the event for a chance to proceed to the Playoffs.

All 16 qualified teams have been divided into four different groups, with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. Riot has already revealed the format and schedule of the upcoming Group Stage.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage details

A total of twelve teams have earned direct slots in the Group Stage based on their performances in the sub-regional Challengers. However, eight bottom-seeded teams from different sub-regions started their journey with Play-Ins, and four have finally made it to the Group Stage.

Teams and format

All 16 qualified teams are divided into four groups, with four teams in each group. Each team will play against the other three teams in the same group in a double-elimination format, and the top two teams from each group will proceed into the Playoffs. Here are the group divisions of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage:

Group A:

ONIC Esports

Gaimin Gladiators

Griffin E-Sports

Made in Thailand

Group B:

Xerxia Esports

Alter Ego

Global Esports

Rex Regam Qeon

Group C:

Paper Rex

Oasis Gaming

Order

Boom Esports

Group D:

Team Secret

FW Esports

Fancy United Esports

Bleed Esports

This is where the real battle begins. Which team will advance to the Knockouts for a chance to secure a slot to Masters 2: Copenhagen?

Presenting the official brackets for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stage:



Presenting the official brackets for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stage: This is where the real battle begins. Which team will advance to the Knockouts for a chance to secure a slot to Masters 2: Copenhagen?Presenting the official brackets for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stage: https://t.co/9K6632Sxo4

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage:

Group-A Fixture:

June 15, 2022

Gaimin Gladiator vs. Griffin E-sports - Group A Opening Match - 8:30 am IST

June 16, 2022

ONIC G vs. Made in Thailand - Group A Opening Match - 8:30 am IST

June 17, 2022

TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 8:30 am IST

June 18, 2022

TBD - Group A Winners Match - 11:30 am IST

June 19, 2022

TBD - Group A Decider - 2:30 pm IST

Group-B Fixture:

June 15, 2022

Alter Ego vs. Global Esports - Group B Opening Match - 11:30 am IST

June 16, 2022

Xerxia Esports vs. RRQ - Group B Opening Match - 11:30 am IST

June 17, 2022

TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 11:30 am IST

June 18, 2022

TBD - Group B Winners Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 20, 2022

TBD - Group B Decider - 8:30 am IST

Group-C Fixture:

June 15, 2022

Oasis Gaming vs. Order - Group C Opening Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 16, 2022

Paper Rex vs. Boom Esports - Group C Opening Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 17, 2022

TBD - Group C Elimination Match - 2:30 pm IST

June 19, 2022

TBD - Group C Winners Match - 8:30 am IST

June 20, 2022

TBD - Group C Decider - 11:30 am IST

Group-D Fixture:

June 15, 2022

FW Esports vs. Fancy United Esports - Group D Opening Match - 5:30 pm IST

June 16, 2022

Team Secret vs. Bleed Esports - Group D Opening Match - 5:30 pm IST

June 18, 2022

TBD - Group D Elimination Match - 8:30 am IST

June 19, 2022

TBD - Group D Winners Match - 11:30 am IST

June 20, 2022

TBD - Group D Decider - 2:30 pm IST

All matches of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

