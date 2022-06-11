Enigma Gaming is out of VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers, lost against Vietnam's Cerberus Esports

Enigma Gaming's journey in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers has come to an end with a loss against Cerberus Esports. The South Asian side lost their best-of-three series with a 2-1 scoreline after a nail-biting encounter.

All three matches of the series ended in a close margin, and fans witnessed a thrilling series altogether. With this loss, Enigma Gaming became the first team to be eliminated from the competition.

Global Esports remains the only South Asian team in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers

Enigma Gaming was the runner-up of the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS), the qualifier event in South Asia for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers. They were defeated by Global Esports in the Grand Final and qualified for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-In. It was their first international appearance in Valorant's history.

Enigma Gaming started their journey in Play-Ins yesterday against Made in Thailand. The South Asian side performed exceptionally well in their first game and put up an excellent show for the fans. However, they lost the game with a 2-1 scoreline (Haven 13-11, Ascent 9-13, and Bind 14-12), failing to close the final map event after a comprehensive lead.

After yesterday's loss, Enigma Gaming dropped into the Lower Bracket and faced Vietnam's Cerberus Esports, who also lost their first game against Indonesian side Boom Esports. The two teams faced off in a best-of-three series today to keep their hopes alive in the event.

Enigma Gaming started exceptionally well by winning the first map on Haven with a 13-7 scoreline. However, the Indian side failed to carry forward the momentum and lost in their own map-pick on Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline.

The decider was played on Split and Enigma Gaming started strongly in that game. The first half ended with a 8-4 scoreline and the Indian side were in an advantageous position. However, things went wrong for the side in the second half and eventually lost the game by a 13-11 margin. Enigma Gaming lost the match even after taking the lead for most of the time in the game.

Cerberus Esports secured some unexpected Thrifty rounds to get back into the game, costing Enigma Gaming the match.

With this loss, Enigma Gaming is now out of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers and Global Esports remains the only South Asian representative in the competition. Global Esports will play against Alter Ego in the Group Stage on June 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far