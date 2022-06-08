Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-ins: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers is finally set to start tomorrow with the Play-ins stage. The top teams in the APAC and Oceania regions will compete in the event with the hope of qualifying for VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, which will be the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

A total of 20 teams will be participating in this event, and eight of them will start their journey from Play-ins. From here, only four will proceed further to the Group Stage and join the other twelve teams for the final eight slots in the Playoffs. The top two teams in the Playoffs will fly down to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, to represent their region for the Masters.

VALORANT Champions Tour SEA @valesports_sea_



Watch the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Playoffs on the following dates:



- Play-ins: June 9-12

- Group Stage: June 15-20

- Knockouts: June 23-26



Riot has already revealed the format and the schedule of the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-ins. The bottom-seeded teams of the different sub-regional qualifiers will compete in Play-ins for the final slot of the group stage.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-ins details

The Play-ins will start tomorrow, June 9, 2022, and continue until June 12, 2022. Listed below is everything fans need to know about the Play-ins:

Teams and format

Only eight teams will participate in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-ins. The teams are divided into two groups of four each and will be playing in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each group will make their way through to the group stage.

Here is how the groups are divided for the Play-in stage:

Group A

Boom Esports

Made in Thailand

Enigma Gaming

Cerberus Esports

Group B

Bleed Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

Team Big Baam

Ghetto Artist

Schedule

Here's the complete schedule for the Play-in stage:

June 9, 2022:

Boom Esports vs. Cerberus Esports - Group A Opening Match - 10:30 am IST

Bleed Esports vs. Ghetto Artist - Group B Opening Match - 1:30 pm IST

June 10, 2022:

Rex Regum Qeon vs. Team Big Baam - Group B Opening Match - 10:30 am IST

Made in Thailand vs. Enigma Gaming - Group A Opening Match - 1:30 pm IST

June 11, 2022:

TBD - Group A Winners Match - 8:30 am IST

TBD - Group B Winners Match - 11:30 am IST

TBD - Group A Elimination Match - 2:30 pm IST

TBD - Group B Elimination Match - 5:30 pm IST

June 12, 2022:

TBD - Group A Decider - 10:30 am IST

TBD - Group B Decider - 1:30 pm IST

Where to watch

The matches are set to be absolute barn burners for viewers as all the teams will give it their all to earn a slot in the Group Stage. All the matches of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Play-ins will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

