Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers format explained: What next for Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming?  

With the end of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS), it is now time to focus on the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers. The tournament will start on June 9, 2022, and will continue till June 26, 2022.

Global Esports and Enigma Gaming will represent the South Asian region in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers for the top two slots in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS). The tournament ended with a bang as Global Esports lifted the trophy by defeating Enigma Gaming in the Grand-Finals, with both qualifying for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

The two teams will now have the opportunity to showcase to the world what South Asian Valorant has to offer on the international circuit. Global Esports and Enigma Gaming will play against the top teams of SEA and Oceania with the hope of qualifying for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

However, Riot has already revealed the format for the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers. As the structure is a bit confusing for some fans, this article will clear everyone's doubts.

Global Esports will get a direct entry to the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers, Enigma Gaming will start through Play-Ins

After Paper Rex's exceptional performance in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, fans are eagerly waiting for more exciting performances from the APAC sides in the Copenhagen Masters.

To confirm a slot in the upcoming Masters, teams need to finish in the top two of the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. The journey will be quite tough for all the teams as only the best from different sub-regions will participate in this event.

A total of 20 teams will compete in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers to get a slot in the Copenhagen Masters next month. Here is the slot distribution for the upcoming event:

3 teams from Thailand Challengers

3 teams from Philippines Challengers

3 teams from Indonesia Challengers

3 teams from Malaysia and Singapore Challengers

2 teams from Hong-kong & Taiwan Challengers

3 teams from Vietnam Challengers

2 teams from AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS)

1 team from Valorant Oceania Tour

The event will be divided into three stages:

Play-in

Group Stage

Playoffs

VALORANT Champions Tour SEA @valesports_sea_



Watch the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Playoffs on the following dates:



- Play-ins: June 9-12

- Group Stage: June 15-20

- Knockouts: June 23-26



Play-in Format

Eight of the 20 participating teams will be competing in the Play-in. The last-seeded teams from all the sub-regions will start their journey in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers fro Play-in.

These eight teams will be divided into two different groups and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Groups Stage. Here is the group division for the Play-in:

Group A

Boom Esports (3rd place team of Indonesia)

Made in Thailand (3rd place team of Thailand)

Enigma Gaming (2nd place team of AMD Skyesports Champions Series [SCS])

Cerberus Esports (2nd place team of Vietnam)

Group B

Bleed Esports (3rd place team of Malaysia and Singapore)

Rex Regum Qeon (3rd place team of Philippines)

Team Big Baam (3rd place team of Vietnam)

Ghetto Artist (2nd place team of Hong-kong & Taiwan)

Group Stage Format

A total of 16 teams will compete in the Group Stage. 12 of them have already received a direct slot based on their performance in their sub-region competition. Four more teams will join them in the Playoffs.

The 16 teams in the Group-Stage have been divided into four groups, and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. Here is the group division for the Group-Stage:

Group A

ONIC Esports (1st place team from Indonesia)

Gaimin Gladiators (2nd place team of Malaysia and Singapore)

Griffin E-Sports (1st place team of Hong-kong & Taiwan)

TBD

Group B

Xerxia Esports (1st place team from Thailand)

Alter Ego (2nd place team from Indonesia)

Global Esports (1st place team of AMD Skyesports Champions Series [SCS])

TBD

Group C

Paper Rex (1st place team of Malaysia and Singapore)

Oasis Gaming (2nd place team from Philippines)

Order (1st place team from Valorant Oceania Tour)

TBD

Group D

Team Secret (1st place team from Philippines)

FW Esports (2nd place team from Thailand)

Fancy United Esports (1st place team of Vietnam)

TBD

Playoffs

The eight qualified teams from the Group Stage will then compete in the Playoffs in a double-elimination format. The Grand Finalists of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers will fly to Copenhagen to represent the APAC region in the Stage 2 Masters next month.

Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers live on the the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

