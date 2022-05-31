AMD Skyesports Valorant Championship Series (SCS) Playoffs: Participating teams, complete schedule, format, and more

AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs are set to start today. The excitement around the event has already reached new heights, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the best South Asian teams in action over the next few days.

The top six South Asian teams will be competing at the event to win the title. The top two teams in this event will qualify for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers and will represent the South Asian region in that event.

After Skyesports Souvenir, this will be another Valorant LAN event with a live audience. However, Chennai will host the event this time, and with a bigger number of teams, this is surely going to be more exciting.

Teams have already reached the venue and are ready to start their campaign. Pakistan's Full Power Gaming will only play from remote conditions as the team failed to travel to India due to visa issues.

Everything to know about the upcoming Skyesports Valorant Championship Series (SCS)

After the huge success of NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), Riot has decided to replace it with SCS in association with Skyesports.

This event will be the sole qualifying event for the South Asian teams in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers, already a part of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit.

In the event, South Asian teams will be playing against the top SEA teams to secure a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Participating teams

A total of twelve teams have participated in the SCS Group Stage and are divided into two groups, with six teams each. Teams have played against the other teams in the same group in a single-round robin format. The top three teams of each group have made their way through to the Playoffs.

Here are the teams who will be participating in the LAN event:

Group A

Enigma Gaming (IND)

Global Esports (IND)

Revenant Esports (IND)

Group B

Orangutan Gaming (IND)

Velocity Gaming (IND)

Full Power Gaming (PAK)

Format

The six qualified teams will play in a double-elimination format in the SCS Playoffs. Only Enigma gaming and Orangutan Gaming will start their journey in Round 2 to finish top of their respective groups in Phase 2.

The other four teams will start their Playoffs journey from Round 1 itself. All the matches will be a best-of-three series except the Grand Final, which will be the best-of-five series.

Schedule

The organizer has already revealed the complete schedule of the upcoming AMD Skyesports Valorant Championship Series (SCS) Playoffs. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming event:

Day 1

Velocity Gaming vs Revenant Esports - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 31 May 2022 (5:30 PM IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 1 - 31 May 2022 (5:30 PM IST) Global Esports vs Full Power Gaming - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 31 May 2022 (8:30 PM IST)

Day 2

Enigma Gaming vs TBD - Upper Bracket Round 2 - 1 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST)

Upper Bracket Round 2 - 1 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST) Orangutan Gaming vs TBD - Upper Bracket Round 2 - 1 June 2022 (8:30 PM IST)

Day 3

TBD - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 2 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1 - 2 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST) TBD - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 2 June 2022 (8:30 PM IST)

Day 4

TBD - Upper Bracket Final - 3 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST)

Upper Bracket Final - 3 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST) TBD - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 3 June 2022 (8:30 PM IST)

Day 5

TBD - Lower Bracket Final - 4 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST)

Day 6

TBD - Grand Final - 5 June 2022 (5:30 PM IST)

Where to watch?

This will be a LAN event with a limited audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 restriction. Fans with special permissions from Skyesports will only be able to watch the match live at the arena.

However, others can watch all the matches of SCS live on Skyesports' YouTube and Rooter and also watch the key moments on Skyesports' media platforms.

