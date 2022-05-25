Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, format, where to watch, and more

After six days of top-notch Valorant action, fans have finally found the final six teams who will be competing in the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs. The Playoffs will start next week and the top six teams in the South Asian region will be competing for the final two slots in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

The six qualified teams will travel to Chennai to participate in the LAN event. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action and are ready to witness some exciting Valorant matches at the event.

Everything to know about the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs

Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) is the sole competition for the South Asian region to qualify for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. Riot, in association with Skyesports, announced the event last month, replacing NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC). The top two teams in the competition will represent the region in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Participating teams

A total of twelve teams have participated in the SCS Group Stage and teams are divided into two groups, with six teams in each group. Teams have played against all the other teams in the same group, and the top three teams from each one have qualified for the Playoffs.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia We are all set for the top 6 teams in Skyesports Champions Series Road to VCT2 2022 Event, presented by AMD, powered by @RooterSports ! After a long fought battle in Phase 1 and Phase 2, here are the qualified teams for Phase 3, who will be fighting it out offline LAN in Chennai. We are all set for the top 6 teams in Skyesports Champions Series Road to VCT2 2022 Event, presented by AMD, powered by @RooterSports ! After a long fought battle in Phase 1 and Phase 2, here are the qualified teams for Phase 3, who will be fighting it out offline LAN in Chennai. https://t.co/pZjB5UR3sP

Here are the standings at the end of the Group Stage:

Group A standings

Enigma Gaming - 5W, 0L - 10 Points Global Esports - 3W, 2L - 6 Points Revenant Esports - 3W, 2L - 6 Points Team Valor- 3W, 2L - 6 Points Prime 5 - 1W, 4L - 2 Points Khumbu Esports- 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Orangutan Gaming - 4W, 1L - 8 Points Velocity Gaming - 4W, 1L - 8 Points Full Power Gaming - 4W, 1L - 8 Points Reckoning Esports - 2W, 3L - 4 Points Union Gaming - 1W, 4L - 2 Points Exceeli Esports - 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Enigma Gaming, Global Esports, and Revenant Esports from Group A. and Orangutan Gaming, Velocity Gaming, and Full Power Gaming from Group B will be competing for the title in the Playoffs and will also try to secure their slot in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Schedule and format

The Playoffs will start on May 31, 2022. It will be a LAN event with a restricted live audience and will be hosted in Chennai. However, Pakistan's Full Power Gaming will be played from home conditions, as the team will not be able to travel to the arena due to the visa issues.

The six qualified teams will play in a double elimination format. Enigma Gaming and Orangutan Gaming will start their journeys in the second round. The tournament will end on June 5, 2022.

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant fans can enjoy the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs on Skyesports' YouTube and Rooter channels. All the matches will be broadcast live on these mediums in several different languages.

