Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Draws revealed: Four Indian teams in Group A

The Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Stage starts in the next few days. The top twelve teams in the region will try to qualify for the Playoffs and compete for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers slot, which is already a part of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit.

A total of twelve teams will participate in the Group Stage. Eight were invited directly due to their exceptional performances in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022.

The remaining four teams have earned their slot in the Group Stage through the India Qualifiers and the Rest of South Asia Qualifiers. The top two teams from each qualifier have made their way to the Group Stage.

These teams are divided into two groups, with six teams each. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs and will try to secure their slot in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers to represent the South Asian region on the international stage.

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports are in the same group in Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Stage

After excellent performances by Velocity Gaming and Global Esports in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers, Riot has decided to give the South Asian teams more chances to showcase their skills.

A few weeks back, Riot announced the new Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS), which replaced the immensely popular NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC). This will be the sole competition for teams in the South Asian region to qualify for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

This time, they have developed a bigger format involving more teams in the event. The twelve qualified teams for SCS have been divided into two groups.

Skyesports has hosted the Group Draw live in front of fans to maintain competitive fairplay and integrity. All the teams are divided into three different pools and drawn randomly.

Here is the Group Division for the upcoming SCS:

Group A

Team Valor (India)

Prime 5 (Pakistan)

Khumbu Esports (Nepal)

Revenant Esports (India)

Enigma Gaming (India)

Global Esports (India)

Group B

Reckoning Esports (India)

Orangutan Gaming (India)

Exceeli Esports (Bangladesh)

Union Gaming (Sri Lanka)

Velocity Gaming (India)

Fullpower Gaming (Pakistan)

The Group Stage will start on May 19, 2022, and continue until May 24. After six days of Valorant action, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs, which will be hosted on LAN in Chennai. These six teams will compete in the playoffs for the slot in the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

