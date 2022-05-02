Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS): Schedule, format, registration, where to watch, and more

Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) starts later this month. All South Asian Valorant teams will compete for their slots in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers.
A few weeks back, Riot announced the VCT Stage 2 South Asia (SA) Challengers in association with Skyesports, the sole qualifying event for teams in the region for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. Finally, the organizers announced that the Skyesports Champions Series (Stage 2 South Asia Challengers will be known by this name) will be hosted this month.
This event will replace NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 which gained immense popularity among Valorant fans in the region. The top two teams from SCS will represent the region in the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers and will compete for the slots in the next Masters against the top sides of SEA.
More details about the upcoming Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS)
Velocity Gaming and Global Esports represented the South Asian region in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers last March. Both teams have delivered decent performances in the tournament and made the region proud in the international.
Now, however, it's time to make it even better than the last one, and for that, teams will have to go through Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS). Here are some details regarding the upcoming event:
Schedule
The registration process for SCS is already live. All South Asian teams can register themselves and compete for the slot in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. There will be two separate online Challengers (one for India and the other one for the rest of South Asia). The best performing teams in the qualifier will then qualify for the main event.
Here is the schedule for SCS 2022:
Registrations: May 1st - 7th
- India Qualifiers: May 9th - 15th
- Rest of South Asia Qualifiers: May 9th - 16th
- Group Stage (Phase 2): May 19th - 24th
- Playoffs (Phase 3): May 31st - June 5th
Format
All the Indian teams will be competing in the India Qualifiers while there will be another qualifier for the the other South Asian (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh) teams. The top two teams from each qualifier will proceed to the Group Stage (Phase 2).
Eight of the best performing teams of VCC 2022 will be joining them in the Group Stage as well, making it a 12-team event. The invited teams are:
- Velocity Gaming (IND)
- Global Esports (IND)
- Enigma Gaming (IND)
- Team Exploit (PAK)
- God Particles (IND)
- Exceeli Esports (BAN)
- Khumbu Esports (NEP)
- Union Gaming (SL)
Twelve qualified teams from the Group Stage will be divided into two groups of six teams each. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. From there, only the top two teams will get the chance to represent the region in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.
Registration
Registration for the upcoming SCS has already begun. Teams can register themselves by visiting Skyesports Champions Series' official website. The registration window will remain open until May 7th for all players across South Asia.
Where to watch the event
Fans can enjoy some top-notch Valorant action in the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series live on Skyesports’ YouTube and Rooter channels. For more information, fans can also follow Skyesports' Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook handles.