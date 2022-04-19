Riot Games to host VCT Stage 2 South Asia (SA) Challengers in collaboration with Skyesports, replacing VCC

Riot Games is ready to host Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 South Asia (SA) Challengers for the South Asian region, replacing the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC). The global publisher of Valorant will tie up with Skyesports to organize the event this time around instead of NODWIN Gaming.

This means the South Asian region is now part of the VCT Global circuit. It will be a golden opportunity for the South Asian teams to represent their region on the international stage.

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 SA Challengers will be APAC Stage 2 Challengers qualifying event

After huge success in esports in 2021, Riot Games promised to extend its exposure to different regions. To keep that promise, it involved several new regions in the Stage-1 Challengers. South Asia also had two slots in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers, and the top two teams of VCC 2022 competed against the top team of SEA for the slot in the Reykjavik Masters.

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports represented the South Asian region in the event and made their fans proud.

However, after looking at the potential of the region, Riot Games has decided to directly involve themselves in the competitive scenario and host the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 SA Challengers. It will replace NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship, which has gained immense popularity in South Asia. This should enable the South Asian region to be directly involved in the global VCT circuit and grow more in the coming days.

Riot will now collaborate with Skyesports, one of the most renowned esports organizations in the country. The organization has hosted several third-party tournaments in several games over the last few years. Skyesports Championship, Skyesports League 2021 and other Valorant events have been a treat to watch for the fans over the past year, and they should help Riot Games execute the Stage 2 SA Challengers flawlessly.

Although the organizer is yet to disclose the event format, many in the community expect the event to have the same format as VCC 2022.

