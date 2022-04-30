AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship: Participating teams, complete schedule, format, and more

South Asia's first-ever Valorant LAN event is set to start today. Skyesports, in association with AMD, has finally made the dream possible by hosting the Souvenir Championship with four top teams in the region.

Fans are eagerly waiting for some top-notch Valorant action and are ready to witness the excitement and emotions of the players while going up against each other. The tournament will start today, April 30, 2022, and will continue until May 3. The 4-day extravaganza will see four teams compete for a whopping $10,000 prize pool.

Everything to know about the upcoming AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

Skyesports is one of the most renowned esports organizations in the country. Over the last few years, the organization has successfully hosted some of the most exciting events, providing some top-notch entertainment for the fans.

Since the launch of Valorant in 2020, Skyesports has organized several events for Riot's shooter, inviting all the teams from South Asia.

To continue the legacy, Skyesports is ready to add another feather to its collection by hosting the Souvenir Championship, the first-ever Valorant LAN event in South Asia. Here are some details of the upcoming event:

Participating Teams

The top four teams in the South Asian region will be competing in the Skyesports Souvenir Championship. These are:

Velocity Gaming (IND)

Global Esports (IND)

Enigma Gaming (IND)

Team Snakes (PAK)

While the Indian teams of Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Enigma Gaming will play from the venue, the Pakistani squad of Team Snakes will compete remotely.

Schedule and format

The four teams will compete in a single round-robin format. This means that each team will face every other team once. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will compete in the Grand Final. All matches will be the best-of-three games. except for the Grand Final, which will be a best-of-five series.

The winner of this best-of-five series will be crowned the champions of the AMD Skyesports Souvenir – Mumbai 2022.

Here is the schedule of the event:

Day 1:

Global Esports vs Enigma Gaming - 30 April 2022 (14:30 IST)

- 30 April 2022 (14:30 IST) Velocity Gaming vs Team Snakes - 30 April 2022 (17:30 IST)

Day 2:

Velocity Gaming vs Global Esports - 1 May 2022 (14:30 IST)

- 1 May 2022 (14:30 IST) Enigma Gaming vs Team Snakes - 1 May 2022 (17:30 IST)

Day 3:

Streamers Showdown - 2 May 2022 (14:30 IST)

- 2 May 2022 (14:30 IST) Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming - 2 May 2022 (17:30 IST)

- 2 May 2022 (17:30 IST) Team Snakes vs Global Esports - 2 May 2022 (20:30 IST)

Day 4

TBD - Grand Final - 3 May 2022 (14:30 IST)

Where to watch

The venue will be open to a limited live audience. The invited organizations to the AMD Skyesports Souvenir – Mumbai 2022 will give away tickets to select super fans.

Fans who are unable to attend the event at the venue will be able to enjoy all the matches of the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship – Mumbai 2022 live on Skyesports' Rooter and YouTube Channel on the above schedule.

This is just the start for Skyesports Souvenir in Mumbai as the journey will continue with a chain of LAN events across the country which includes Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more.

