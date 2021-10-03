South Asian Valorant esports is growing to be the next super power in SEA

Since the launch of the game in 2020, Valorant has seen significant growth in the South Asian region. Many former CS: GO professionals have switched to Valorant to grab new opportunities.

Riot, the developer of the game, helped the region to grow by bringing localized payment options and servers to Mumbai. Recently they hosted the Valorant Conquerors Championship, which was the first of many opportunities for the South Asian teams. They also promised to give more chances to this region in the coming years.

After conquering the South Asian region by winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship, Global Esports is now preparing themselves for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, starting later this month. This will be the only chance for a South Asian team to make it to the Valorant Champions 2021 this December.

While Global Esports is preparing themselves for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, other teams are sweating it out to prepare for the future. Tournament organizers are also focusing on the South Asian region rather than hosting only India-based competitions.

Tournament organizers are coming forward to help the growth of Valorant in South Asia

Since the end of the Valorant Conquerors Championship last August, South Asian teams have realized the importance of constant competition inside the region. Many teams from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka wanted to compete with Indian teams.

Some tournament organizers such as The Esports Club, Skyesports, and others have taken this idea into account and delivered the needful to uplift the competition between the South Asian teams and are trying to make it a top region in the World Esports scene.

The Esports Club has already opened the door for teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and Maldives in the upcoming TEC Gauntlet Season 3. Teams such as Salt Esports and Team Exploit from Pakistan will participate in the tournament from next season.

Skyesports also came up with Valorant Championship 3.0. The organizers have given all the teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives the opportunity to compete for the title. Moreover, as per some sources, Skyesports is also set to expand the competitive regions to SEA and MENA next year.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Pakistan & Afghanistan winner bracket finals tomorrow at 2:30 PM(IST)



Are you ready for the action?



📺 youtu.be/A6CCLCQrRC4



Total Prize Pool : $30,000



vs You asked, we delivered! Here's the livestream you all wished for!Pakistan & Afghanistan winner bracket finals tomorrow at 2:30 PM(IST)Are you ready for the action?Total Prize Pool : $30,000 @ExploitSTORM vs @saltesports_ You asked, we delivered! Here's the livestream you all wished for!



Pakistan & Afghanistan winner bracket finals tomorrow at 2:30 PM(IST)



Are you ready for the action?



📺 youtu.be/A6CCLCQrRC4



Total Prize Pool : $30,000



@ExploitSTORM vs @saltesports_ https://t.co/DmhSqveqZX

South Asian players have always faced difficulties at the SEA level due to a lack of regular competitive practice against the teams from Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, and others. More tournaments against the top SEA teams will help South Asian teams push their boundaries and grow as an esports community.

Also Read

The South Asian Valorant esports scene has enormous potential to be one of the top competitive regions. If the tournament organizers and sponsors come forward and invest money in the right way, it can become a super-power in the next couple of years.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far