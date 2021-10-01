"Qualifying for Valorant Champions Tour Game Changer Playoffs for fourth time is definitely the charm": Shreya

Shreya Prasad, aka ShreyUwU, is one of the most promising female Valorant players in India. She is currently playing for the Indian side Asteria, where she is the IGL.

Asteria made quite the mark on the South Asian Valorant circuit. Shreya and her team have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs, and they will start their campaign on October 1 against G9.

Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar reached out to Shreya and had a chat with her regarding the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs. Shreya also explained her journey till now and the future of the South Asian Valorant scene.

1) Shreya, first of all, congratulations on your qualification to the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs. Before going into the conversation, can you tell us a bit about yourself and your journey in the esports world till now?

Shreya: Thank you so much. I am sure the girls (members of Team Asteria) are overwhelmed with love and support too.

My name is Shreya Prasad, 19 years old and living in Sydney, Australia. I am a professional Valorant player for team Asteria, a young entrepreneur in the esports scene, and an esports caster for major FPS titles.

Along with my notable achievements in the esports scene, I am also currently pursuing my bachelor's degree in Business.

I started by playing CS: GO when I was just 13 years old, and I always had a hate-love relationship with it. Once I dabbled around in the professional scene, I instantly knew this was a true passion, and I had to do whatever it took to achieve this dream.

With over 7K hours put into the game, I knew it was time for a change and who knew that a game like Valorant would be in the beta stages, waiting to show me what more I can offer to the esports scene.

I played the entirety of the Valorant beta, and I knew that this would be the game I saw myself playing for the next couple of years. Well, after that, the rest is history.

2) You are currently playing for Asteria. What is your role in the team?

Shreya: I am currently the IGL (In-game Leader) and the captain of the team.

3) Asteria will be playing in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs starting October 1. How did it feel when you secured your spot in the Playoffs?

Shreya: After qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changer Playoffs three times previously, all I can say is that 4th time is definitely the charm. Of course, we were thrilled and excited to be given another opportunity to make it into the main event of FSL Elite.

4) Couldn't Care Less is another South Asian team joining Asteria in the Playoffs. Any message for them?

Shreya: Some of those girls have been with me since my CS: GO days, and I hope they can make their regions proud. They are all so talented and bright in their own way in this game, and I can't wait to see them go forward alongside us in the Playoffs.

5) You will be facing some of the top teams in SEA. How confident are you ahead of the competition?

Shreya: We are very well prepared for it. We have a basic understanding of what to expect and what not to expect.

Our entire management team has done a wonderful job in ensuring that we all are doing well mentally and physically to make sure that we are more than ready for the upcoming matches.

6) Asteria had a great run-in during the group stage. We've seen a dominating performance in both matches. However, is there anything you want to change or point out ahead of the Playoffs?

Shreya: We had a flawless run indeed. We didn't drop a single map and stuck to the Winner Bracket. I am super proud of the way the team has progressed over the past couple of months, and of course, I won't be revealing anything yet, but I am sure during the matches, people will be in for a surprise, so they should expect to witness some pretty cool stuff.

7) Riot Games has taken a great initiative to give female players a chance through this Game Changer event. What is your view on it?

Shreya: It's probably one of the best things for all the female gamers out there. If someone came up to me a couple of years ago and told me that women from all over the world were given a chance to come together and compete at such a high level, I wouldn't believe it for even a second.

The competitive spirit is being ignited in so many women, and I can't thank Riot enough for doing such a fantastic thing for us. Female tournaments, of course, existed before, but not at such a large scale, with not only one or two but multiple opportunities throughout the year.

It is lovely to witness, and I cannot wait to see what more Riot has in store for female players.

8) What is your view on the South Asian esports scene in PC?

Shreya: South Asian esports mainly consists of the mobile-first esports market. With such an overwhelming number of mobile gamers, PC esports still has a long way to go.

With the fantastic work being put in by our tournament organizers and video game developers, we have seen a massive spike in viewership and brands looking to invest in PC esports. It may be a slow process, but I am sure it will be worth the wait a couple of years down the line.

9) Good luck Shreya for your tournament. Any message for your fans and supporters?

Shreya: Well, I just want to thank all our fans and supporters for believing in us when no one else did. We've gone through several changes and ups and downs in the past few months, and the support has been strong. We are going to make our region and countries proud.

I would also like to thank the amazing coaches, Prithvi "Akali" Mitra and Ben "Dawn" Ribo, for their undivided attention. A huge thanks to Shobhit "Deadzone" Rastogi for keeping five unorganized girls somehow organized, and how can we forget JeLi, who has always been there for us as a therapist and solving all the worries and problems we have ever had.

Lastly, thanks to Sportskeeda for showcasing not only mine but Team Asteria's story. We hope to make you all proud.

