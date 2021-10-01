Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard: Indian team Asteria set to start Playoffs journey today

Indian squad Asteria is ready to kick start its Playoffs journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard today. They defeated Ravens in the Winner's Finals of Group A to secure their spot in the Playoffs.

The VCT Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs will be the last chance for all SEA teams to qualify for the FSL Elite. Asteria will face G9 today in their inaugural match.

Asteria ready to dominate Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs

Since the release of Valorant last year, Riot Games has tried to enhance the chances for esports athletes. Aside from that, the developer has come up with multiple opportunities for female athletes from different regions.

The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Event is one of Riot's major steps towards supporting female athletes around the globe. All the players have an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills on a bigger stage.

While Global Esports is preparing for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, another Indian team, Asteria, is ready to represent the South Asian region in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs. The Indian women made the Playoffs after a dominating performance in the group stage.

Asteria will face G9 in the inaugural match. The winner will face the winner of the Couldn't Care Less and Komorebi Hearts series. Interestingly, former Asteria player Swayambika, aka Sway, is now a part of Couldn't Care Less.

Match time and live stream

The match will start at 3:30 pm IST today and will be broadcast on FSL's Twitch channel.

Asteria has previously qualified for the SEA Playoffs three times. However, the team failed to perform as per its potential in the Playoffs in previous attempts.

This will be their final chance to make it to the FSL Elite, starting on October 23. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how they perform.

