Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open 2021: Indian team Asteria qualified for the Playoffs

Indian Valorant squad Asteria qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open 2021.

Asteria beat Bebek Gaming in the Losers' final of Group D to secure their spot in the Playoffs. The Playoffs will start on July 1.

Asteria will face Galaxy Racers in the Upper-Bracket Quarter-Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open 2021 Playoffs

Valorant has gained immense popularity since its release last year, and Riot has organized multiple tournaments for the players.

Last May, Valorant experienced its first International LAN event in Iceland. Top teams around the globe participated in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Valorant will experience its first Global Final later this year as well.

However, Riot has also thought about the girl gamers. On February 2021, Riot announced the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Event exclusively for female players. Indian team Asteria has taken the opportunity to represent their country in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open 2021 Playoffs

A total of 48 teams participated in the FSL Valorant Open 2021 IV - Group Stage. All the teams have been divided into 4 groups of 12 teams each. The group stage was played in double-elimination format. All the matches were a best-of-one tie. 2 top teams from each group advanced to the Playoffs.

Asteria defeated Bebek Gaming in the Group D Losers' final with a 13-3 scoreline and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open 2021 Playoffs.

Asteria will face the Philippines' Galaxy Racers Female in the Upper-Bracket Quarter-Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open 2021 Playoffs on July 1st at 8pm SGT. The matches will be broadcast on FSL's Twitch Channel.

All teams will receive points from final placements to qualify for FSL Elite. The tournament winner will get 10 points including $1500 prize money.

Indian fans are excited to see their team in a major event for the first time in Valorant.

