Riot suspends Valorant pro Slaze from Polaris for account boosting in VCT Game Changers North America Series 3

The North American Valorant scene has experienced another awkward incident. Riot Games suspended a player at the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers North America Series 3 event.

Slaze from Team Polaris has been barred from the event after she was accused of account boosting.

However, Riot has allowed her team to arrange a substitute within Wednesday, 2.30 pm PT. Else, 24Haven will get Polaris' slot in the VCT Game Changers North America Series 3 event.

VCT Game Changers North America Series 3 Playoffs will start on September 30

The VCT Game Changers Event is one of Riot's official tournaments to give female players an opportunity to showcase their skills on the big stage.

The North American Series 3 Playoff is scheduled to start on September 30. A total of eight teams have already qualified for the Playoffs through the open qualifiers.

Polaris is one of eight teams that have made it through to the Playoffs. They beat 24Haven in the Open Qualifier Lower-Bracket to qualify for the VCT Game Changers North America Series 3 Playoffs.

However, as per the recent information coming from the organizers' side, a player from Polaris, Slaze, has been suspended. She was accused of having a boosted account, and the Riot anti-cheat system found some evidence against her and immediately took action.

Team Polaris has tweeted about this matter and confirmed that the organization didn't have any knowledge of Slaze's misdeeds, as seen below:

After the ban, Riot allowed Team Polaris to arrange a substitute, for which they have around two more days. If they fail to do the same, 24Haven will be waiting in the wings.

Polaris is yet to announce its substitution of Slaze. It will be interesting to see how the team's new members combine with just two days left for the action to start.

