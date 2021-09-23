Complexity GX3: Everything to know about the all-female Valorant roster

Valorant esports is not just for men, and women can partake in it as well. To do so, various esports organizations have taken initiatives to support female professionals around the world.

In the past, big esports organizations like Cloud9 and TSM have revealed their all-female roster for Valorant. Now joining the list of organizations with an all-female squad, Complexity has announced its very own female Valorant roster.

This article will take a brief look into Complexity’s new squad and when they will be making an appearance on the Valorant esports scene.

Complexity’s new all-female Valorant roster

Originally, the GX3 was formed by Alimonstr back in 2002, who is also a Counter-Strike professional and six times Esports World Cup champion. The current roster for Complexity GX3 includes players from different game backgrounds like Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

The new team formed under Complexity Gaming has four active members as of now, and they are as follows:

Lacey “akaL4CE” Dilworth

Lacey “akaL4CE” Dilworth from Complexity GX3 (Image via Complexity)

The professional player from USA, has been competing in the North American VCT scene this past year, and is mostly known for playing agents like Sova, Syke and Yoru.

Alice “alimonstr” Lew

Alice “alimonstr” Lew from Complexity GX3 (Image via Complexity)

The former Counter-Strike professional player used to be known for playing under SK Ladies and UBINITED. The professional player mostly plays controller agent like Viper and Astra to help her teammates in Valorant.

Annie “Aniemal” Lee

Annie “Aniemal” Lee from Complexity GX3 (Image via Complexity)

The American professional player is known for playing the role of a Sentinel in Valorant. The player also made her debut in VCT 2021: Game Changers Academy in July and secured a second position.

Madison “maddiesuun” Mann

Madison “maddiesuun” Mann from Complexity GX3 (Image via Complexity)

Madison is known for her amazing aim in the Complexity GX3's roster. The American professional players usually plays the Duelist role by picking Jett.

Four members of the Complexity GX3 Valorant roster were officially confirmed on September 9, 2021. Currently, the squad is missing its 5th member, however, Complexity will be revealing them sooner or later before VCT: Game Changers 2021.

The entire Complexity GX3 roster with Alimonstr as the in-game leader or captain. (Image via Complexity Gaming)

Alice "alimonstr" Lew will captain the all-female roster as she already has experience with Counter-Strike esports. Complexity’s latest roster will be making an appearance in the VCT: Game Changers on September 24, 2021, this week.

Also Read

Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers' next stage will be starting from September 24, 2021 (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers was solely made for female teams to boost their morale and give recognition to female players in the esports industry. THE VCT: Game Changer Series 3 will have a total prize pool of 50,000 USD and will have 32 teams in total.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin have been announced! Check out here!

Edited by R. Elahi