Valorant fans feel let down as shooter is yet to have "spectate mode" a year after launch

A year after its release, Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games around the globe. Riot Game's tactical shooter has attracted a massive crowd over the past year, and it currently records over 15 million daily users.

The unique combination of the agent's abilities and gun-game makes this title different from other FPS offerings in the market. Riot also tries to keep Valorant fresh and entertaining for its players.

Fans also make demands as per their needs, and the developer tries to fulfill them as much as possible. However, some gamers recently asked for the "spectate mode" to watch their friends playing a match while waiting for them in the lobby.

Valorant players demands spectate mode like League of Legends, Runterra

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter that users can play with friends. However, it is not necessary to have five participants in the lobby to start a game.

Valorant has a total of five game modes:

Unrated

Competitive

Spike Rush

Deathmatch

Escalation/Reflection

Usually, an Unrated or a Competitive (Ranked) match takes around 30 to 40 minutes to end. According to the results, it might take longer than that.

So when players join their friends late, they need to wait half an hour. It is pretty frustrating to wait for a pal's match to end.

However, gamers also have an idea of how to solve this problem. They have demanded a spectate mode so that they could watch their friend's match while waiting for them in the lobby.

ChemX @imChemX



You hate to see it. Still no spectator mode for people not in the game for @PlayVALORANT You hate to see it. Still no spectator mode for people not in the game for @PlayVALORANT



You hate to see it.

Eris @erislilyth @ valorant,,, ayo, can you make a spectator mode so we can spectate friends who we're waiting on? 10/10 would appreciate @ valorant,,, ayo, can you make a spectator mode so we can spectate friends who we're waiting on? 10/10 would appreciate

Abhishek Tiwari @AbhishekT_iwari Valorant fans want a similar “spectate a friend” and replay mode like that in League of Legends news.cyberyukti.com/valorant-follo… Valorant fans want a similar “spectate a friend” and replay mode like that in League of Legends news.cyberyukti.com/valorant-follo…

Anthony V Kenney/avk_traveler_95 @avk_traveler_95 @PlayVALORANT Please add Spectate Mode on Valorant! Pretty Please with some rainbow sprinkles on top of my ice cream? Cause I just missed out on a friend’s comp games. @PlayVALORANT Please add Spectate Mode on Valorant! Pretty Please with some rainbow sprinkles on top of my ice cream? Cause I just missed out on a friend’s comp games.

Clare Yee  @curlyee_ I wish there's some way we can spectate friends on Valorant while they're playing. Or a skirmish/deathmatch game while waiting for the queue. I wish there's some way we can spectate friends on Valorant while they're playing. Or a skirmish/deathmatch game while waiting for the queue.

Spectate mode is not new to gaming. Previously, many multiplayer titles like Runterra and Teamfight Tactics have used it and got a huge appreciation from users.

Riot's League of Legends also has this feature. It is pretty surprising that Valorant still doesn't have any spectate mode even a year after its launch.

However, the publisher has always tried its best to fulfill the demands of fans. Gamers can expect something similar and might get the spectate mode in future updates.

