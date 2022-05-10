How is Orangutan Gaming shaping up ahead of Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS)?

Orangutan Gaming is ready to enter the Valorant esports ahead of the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS). The organization has finally announced its roster. The team is prepared to start its journey with the upcoming SCS, the sole qualification tie for the South Asian side in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Orangutan Gaming has formed South Asia's first Valorant lineup with players from multiple regions with some big names on the team. The newly formed roster has already created hype among South Asian fans, and they are eagerly waiting to see the side in action.

Can Orangutan Gaming win the upcoming Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) and represent the region in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers?

Orangutan Gaming is an Indian multi-faceted organization operating in three verticals - Esports, Talent Management, and Apparel.

The organization already has an active roster in BGMI and Free Fire, who have been competing in several top-tier tournaments over the last few months. The team also has a Female Valorant roster. Finally, the organization has decided to expand further and enter into Men's PC esports.

In the recently concluded AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship, Orangutan Gaming's founder Yash Bhanushali announced that they are entering into the Valorant esports. The team will be announced in the next few days.

The team will be formed with three South Asians, one SEA, and one Korean player, and the new team will start its journey with the upcoming SCS. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement.

The organization has finally announced its complete roster and is now ready to start its journey. The roster is full of exciting talent and experience that can be instrumental in the upcoming journey. Here is the complete roster of Orangutan Gaming:

Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia

Vibhor Vaid

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Yang "Persia" Zi-on

Jon Michael "tesseract" Piga

There were several rumors going on regarding Kasif "PaRaDoXks" Sayyed absence from the squad. According to some sources, PaRaDoXks was on the plan but lost his place to Vibhor, who the organization signed last minute.

Vinay Rao @VinayHadesRao Since everyone having wrong thoughts , let me clear this to you once and for all , Paradox wasn’t signed with OG and was kept on hold from 15 days due to contract issues . Me and Paradox really wanted to work it out together , but the other party wasn’t agreeing to my terms (1/2) Since everyone having wrong thoughts , let me clear this to you once and for all , Paradox wasn’t signed with OG and was kept on hold from 15 days due to contract issues . Me and Paradox really wanted to work it out together , but the other party wasn’t agreeing to my terms (1/2)

However, Vinay "HaDeS" Rao, the manager of the team, cleared the doubt for the fans and revealed that PaRaDoXks wasn't signed and was kept on hold for 15 days due to some contract issues.

Though both parties have wanted to make it through, they have failed due to external issues. He also revealed that hopefully, in the future, the player will be a part of the organization once the problems are resolved.

However, fans are eagerly waiting to see this new team in action. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the upcoming SCS.

