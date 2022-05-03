Global Esports wins AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship: Final result, winning prize, and more

Global Esports made history by becoming the champion of the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship after defeating Enigma Gaming in the Grand Finals today. HellrangeR and his team became the first South Asian side to lift the trophy at a Valorant LAN event.

Global Esports secured a flawless victory against its opponent with a 3-0 scoreline in the best-of-five series. The win will surely boost the team up ahead of the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS), which starts later this month.

Global Esports took the revenge of its earlier defeat against Enigma Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

#Gefighting We are the champions of Skyesports souvenir Lan!We win against Enigma 3-0 ( 13- 5 Bind, 13-6 Fracture, 16-14 Split)What a game, proud of the boys composure throughout the event.This is Lan and @GlobalEsportsIn is Fighting We are the champions of Skyesports souvenir Lan! We win against Enigma 3-0 ( 13- 5 Bind, 13-6 Fracture, 16-14 Split)What a game, proud of the boys composure throughout the event.This is Lan and @GlobalEsportsIn is Fighting #Gefighting https://t.co/Zwee8cSSZ9

AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship was the first-ever Valorant LAN event in the region. Top four teams in the region competed in the event and delivered some top-notch action in the last couple of days. All four teams competed in a single round-robin format and each team faced every other team once in the competition.

Global Esports faced Enigma Gaming in the first match of the tournament and started the event with a defeat. But the team came back stronger and reached the Grand Finals after winning back-to-back games against Velocity Gaming and Team Snakes.

Enigma Gaming maintained a complete winning streak to reach the Grand Finals. Global Esports was determined to take revenge for the earlier defeat and did that quite spectacularly today.

Match result

Global Esports and Enigma Gaming faced each other in a best-of-five series today. The former won the series with a 3-0 scoreline after a nail-biting fight. Here are the results of today's game.

Global Esports vs Enigma Gaming (3-0): Bind (13-5), Fracture (13-6), and Split (16-14)

The final map was truly a treat to watch as neither of the teams were ready to give a single inch without having a fight. However, Global Esports kept the composure till the end and took the trophy home.

Prize pool

Global Esports received $6500 prize money for winning the event whereas Enigma Gaming won $3500 for becoming the runner-up. Global Esports' Ganesh "SKRossi" Gangadhar became the MVP of the tournament and received separate prize money as well, along with a beautiful trophy for his splendid performance.

The first LAN event in the region ended with a bang and fans will surely be looking forward to more events like this in the future. The win will also give a mental boost to Global Esports ahead of the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS).

The series will be the qualifying event for the South Asian teams in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers, which is already a part of the Valorant Champions Tour. At the prize distribution ceremony, SK Rossi also said that,

"The job is not done yet. We need to work together until we win something at the international level. Our next target is to make the region proud in the upcoming VCT."

It will be interesting to see how the teams perform in the upcoming SCS. The tournament is scheduled to start from May 9th and will continue till June 5th.

