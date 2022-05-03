"The philosophy of Riot is to make Valorant a global game in the next year": Sukamal Pegu on the future of the game

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles within two years of release. The game was first released in June 2020 by Riot Games, and since then, it has reached new heights.

The game's unique theme, combined with tactical shooting and Agent abilities, has been very attractive to gamers. The MOBA and shooter amalgamation of Valorant allows them to be both strategic and deadly at the same time.

The game currently has a concurrent daily player count between 700,000 to 1,400,000, including an equally famous professional scene. Riot has always tried to balance both its hard work and perfect execution of plans.

Looking at their work so far, fans can indeed predict that there is no stopping for them, at least in the near future, and gamers can expect even better days.

Sportskeeda Esports recently approached Sukamal Pegu, Head of Publishing for India and South Asia of Riot Games. He gave some ideas about the company's plans regarding the future of Valorant, and it is undoubtedly exciting for the users who love to play the game.

Diverse Agents, maps, and meta shrinking main goals for Valorant developers in next couple of years

Since the game's release, Valorant's developers have always tried their best to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players by bringing frequent changes. The introduction of the new Agents and maps has helped the game be more exciting.

Starting with just 11 Agents, the FPS currently has 19 on its roster, whereas the number of maps has increased from four to seven in less than two years.

While discussing the game's future, Sukamal Pegu revealed that players could expect more of these in the coming years as developers already have several plans lined up. He said:

"The goal for us in the next couple of years is to make our Agents more diverse and have more abilities to play around it to make the gameplay more interesting."

He also stated that frequent meta changes would be a part of the game.

"Instead of the meta being very set, we want to keep shrinking it once in a while to make it more interesting. We already have the experience of changing the meta, and we did in the past for both Valorant and League of Legend (Riot's other title), and I hope it will help keep the game fresh."

Not only that, but Riot also plans to involve more regions in the game. Sukamal said:

"The whole philosophy of Valorant is that it's a global game. It is not tight to any particular region. Hopefully, in the next year, we can demonstrate that with our choice of Agents, maps, and contents inside the game. We want to celebrate all our diverse gamers, and we want all of them to have fun in the game. This is the core philosophy with which we're currently moving forward."

As far as the game's future in the South Asian region is concerned, Riot recently appointed Ashish Gupta, former Assistant Vice President at Reliance Jio, as their new Marketing Leader in India. With this move, Riot is ready to improve the gaming ecosystem in the country.

