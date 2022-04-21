With Jett's upcoming Tailwind nerf, where will she sit in Valorant competitive and solo-queue meta?

Valorant has recently announced some notable changes to Jett's Tailwind (E) ability. It will be implemented with the introduction of patch 4.08 next week.

The surprise nerf to the most-picked Agent of the game is quite shocking for the players as well. The changes to the signature ability of the Korean Agent will surely affect the competitive and solo-queue meta from the upcoming update. Some even believe that the Duelist may lose its position.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Read more on these changes: We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv https://t.co/iuWSWRAjcs

The upcoming changes will make Jett less aggressive from Valorant patch 4.08

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles around the globe, with a concurrent daily player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000. The unique theme of the game, in a combination of Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, has made it more attractive to the gamer.

Developers are also putting in constant hard work to come up with frequent changes and several updates to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players.

With the introduction of Valorant patch 4.08, developers are ready to commence another new Act in the game. Players will receive a new Initiator Agent Fade with the new patch.

While everyone is excited for the upcoming Turkish Agent, Riot surprised everyone by revealing Jett's nerf. The Korean girl has experienced a sour eye from the developers and is now set to lose her powers as she will have no more quick escapes from the upcoming update.

Jett's new changes

Here are the changes that will be made to Jett's Tailwind in the upcoming Valorant update:

On pressing the ability key, after a brief delay, Jett activates a 12 second window where she is empowered to immediately dash on the next button press.

Her Tailwind charge is lost whether she dashes or the window expires, but can still be regained with two kills.

ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



In order to dash, you'll need to press the ability key once and from that point you'll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you'll lose the ability charge Jett Changes in Patch 4.08 | #VALORANT In order to dash, you'll need to press the ability key once and from that point you'll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you'll lose the ability charge Jett Changes in Patch 4.08 | #VALORANT In order to dash, you'll need to press the ability key once and from that point you'll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you'll lose the ability charge

How it can affect the game?

Jett is currently the most-picked Agent in the game in both ranked and competitive scenarios. The Operator users of the teams rely more on the Korean than other Agents.

After Chamber's introduction, the Frenchman also got some love from the Sniper players as well. But Jett is still the most picked Agent for its mobility and aggressive approach.

After the upcoming changes, it will be difficult to be aggressive with Jett while on the defending side, as she will not be as fluent as she has been. It will surely be disadvantageous for the players as they cannot safely hold an aggressive and unexpected angle anymore. She can be traded out immediately even after taking the first pick for his team.

Developers tried to restrict her in the defense to give attackers some breathing space. Players who prefer to play aggressive with the Operator can rely on Chamber for the same, as the Frenchman provides faster mobility in these circumstances.

It can make Jett less aggressive in the attack as well. The Duelist usually helps her team by creating space with the perfect utilization of her Tailwind. After the nerf, it will be quite difficult to execute that strategy in the same way.

Hence, players can rely more on other Duelist Agents like Raze and Neon to implement the same.

Some professional Valorant players and content creators also revealed their thoughts after Riot announced the Jett nerf. While many believe that it is the end of Jett's meta, some of them appreciate the changes.

However, it will be interesting to see how players and teams deal with these changes and come up with new strategies for the upcoming events.

Edited by Saman