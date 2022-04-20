"RIP broken Jett 2020-2022": Valorant pros react to the upcoming nerfs for the duelist in patch 4.08

Valorant is arguably one of the most competitive games in the world. Today, with an active professional scene that brings the strongest flavors. The cornerstone of the game is the different champions, each of whom has their strengths and weaknesses.

To maintain the game's balance, developers Riot Games routinely tweaks champions to keep things balanced. The developers have decided on the next candidate for the nerf, who is none other than Jett.

Earlier on April 20, the official Twitter handle put forward an announcement for the upcoming patch. Once patch 4.08 goes live, there will be a significant change in Jett's tailwind ability.

The new change is a nerf that reduces the champion's potential. Naturally, it's not just casual players but professionals in the game who have taken to social media to react to the news.

Valorant professionals react to news of Jett getting a nerf in the upcoming patch

Ever since the announcement was made, the entire Valorant community has been busy reacting to this piece of news. Given that the game has such a strong pro scene, the upcoming nerf will also impact the plans of those who main Jett.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Read more on these changes: We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv https://t.co/iuWSWRAjcs

Ardiis made a hilarious tweet that showed the probable reactions of those who main Jett. The clip shows a man trying to contemplate steps that look like self-harming in nature but in a hilarious sense.

FPX ardiis @ardiis jett mains after reading the patch notes jett mains after reading the patch notes https://t.co/uni0MFZKCk

FNATIC's Mistic also shared a hilarious tweet that showed a clip of the movie Ratatouille. The head chef in the clip got angrier as he continued to go through the note in his hands. Mistic believes that the condition of Jett mains will be the same when they go through the patch notes for the upcoming Valorant update.

FNATIC Mistic @misticJK Jett mains reading the new patch notes Jett mains reading the new patch notes https://t.co/NtSWr6NNWT

T1's Steel shared a clip of a retirement home asking which Jett mains are now willing to move in following the proposed nerf.

steel @JoshNissan jett nerfs? who is moving in? jett nerfs? who is moving in? https://t.co/msuQrOsmGo

nAts from Gambit feels that the nerf is quite well deserved.

Gambit nAts @nAts__ss TBH jett nerf looks good. Waiting for cypher buff TBH jett nerf looks good. Waiting for cypher buff 😅

Witz from Team Secret asked everyone to press 'F', which is used in the social media world as a token of respect.

Secret Witz @Secret_Witz Press F for jett Press F for jett

Not everyone in the pro scene was quite pleased, as pro player Heat gave a couple of crying emojis in response to ScreaM's tweet.

skrossi also pipped in with his opinion on the situation and asked others not to worry about the nerf since there might be something new coming.

skrossi @skrossigg Don't worry about the Jett nerf guys , got something new Don't worry about the Jett nerf guys , got something new

Average Jonas had a pretty aggressive take as he said that nobody will now miss Jett.

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas Goodbye Jett, nobody will miss you Goodbye Jett, nobody will miss you

For many professional players, Riot has taken a bold step by nerfing Jett in Valorant. The impact of the nerf will be more observable shortly once the patch goes live.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar