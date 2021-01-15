I enjoy Valorant more than CS: GO because I didn't start as an FPS player: Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar, Global Esports star

The Valorant esports scene in India has been nothing less than a steam roller when it comes to becoming one of the more popular PC titles in the region.

The entire foundation of an IP’s esports scene is often built on the connections that every cog and screw of the industry makes along the way. And no one knows this fact better than the professional players themselves.

So when talking about his journey through the quagmire of the Indian esports landscape, Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar opens up about the memories of the connections he has made along the way.

And in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Abhishek Mallick, the Global Esports star lays bare the future he envisions for his professional career.

“Jett in Valorant is my favorite Agent as she suits my playstyle”: SkRossi

Q. Starting as a professional esports player may not have been the easiest thing for you. Tell us a bit about yourself, how you got started, and what apart from Counter-Strike made you feel that this is the career path to choose.

SkRossi: I got my first PC after completing my 10th, and that's when I found two games that I play even now and enjoy the most - b2o Gunz and Dota2. Honestly, I didn't face any issues, thanks to God and the people around me who have always supported me.

I was lucky enough to find the right people. I was in the right place at the right time to do what I love. I didn't play games to make a career, I played them because I just enjoyed playing. Even now, regardless of which games I play, I always play the game I enjoy the most and be myself, and I think that made me good at whatever I do or whatever I play.

But when I represented India in Indonesia when I was 18 years old in a game called Piercing Plow (Point Blank) in the world league, I felt like this is what I should do, competing at a higher level. I just like that competitive feel and try to be the best in whichever game I play.

Q. Were your parents supportive of your decisions when you finally broke the news to them?

SkRossi: There was a time when I had to skip three of my semester exams to attend the world league in Indonesia. Before that, I twice lost the chance to represent my country in a world league due to a few of my teammate's passport issues.

At that time, my parents saw me crying and being sad for days. As I was very young at that time, I felt I'd lost everything, so when I told them I wanted to skip my exams and attend the world league, they were okay with it. Even now, as long as I am not causing harm to anyone, they are okay with what I do.

They want to see me happy with what I do, but even though I am getting good results, earning money by playing games, I have been given a timeline by my parents. Before that, I need to achieve my goals, or else people might see me not competing full time.

Q. Your journey in the Indian professional CS: GO scene has been rather grind-heavy. You played a lot of ESLs when starting out, and that is where you met your fellow teammate Kiran "Rossi" R. How were the initial days for you as a young esports professional?

SkRossi: To be honest, it wasn't grind-heavy, and I played my first ESL tournament when I had like 1000 hours in CS: GO. Since then, I started grinding too much because it was so much fun to play FACEIT pugs or play tournaments against the best players in the region to see myself improving hour by hour, day by day, figuring out multiple situations in the game.

As for my initial days as an esports player, nobody knew how I played, and I was so new to the game. It was terrific competing against teams and players who were playing for a long time. Winning tournaments, traveling to different cities, competing against the best teams in front of the audience, earning respect, making fans, spending time with teammates apart from playing games, making new friends, making memories, it was an exciting journey.

Q. Tell us about your journey with Wings. And it was when the Bengaluru scene did not look as promising as the Mumbai one. Tell us about some hurdles you faced at the time. What provided the most challenges, and how did you deal with it?

SkRossi: So, Wings was not a sponsored team, and we faced lots of financial issues that harmed team practice and boot camping. I would say that was the most challenging part for us was practicing for 8 hours a day to catch up with the people who are already good at this game.

Because in Bengaluru, we didn't have any esports organizations that wanted to invest at that time. But we met a guy called Raja, a CS 1.6 player and was passionate about gaming.

He gave us discounts at his cyber cafe and organized tournaments with his own money from where we could win and earn money to practice. He indirectly funded our practice till we got into an organization called Bl4ze Esports.