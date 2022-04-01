"The winners go to Ascent and Fracture, respectively": Valorant community votes for their favorite maps

Riot periodically updates Valorant, their competitive multiplayer shooter IP, with new Agents and maps that aim to freshen up the meta and player experience. The Valorant Protocol team already has eighteen Agents that players can play with and seven playable maps. Each player has their own preference and opinion towards the same, and a recent community poll has revealed which of these maps are the most liked.

Maps in the game are known for their uniqueness, with some of them being markedly different from others. Four maps were made available at the game's launch, with newer maps being added in a six-month cycle. Fracture was the latest of the bunch.

Valorant community polls on their most liked and disliked maps in the game

The vote, posted on Reddit, was conducted by u/Vertegras, who described it as "a harmless poll of the community's favorites and least favorites." The post contained six of the playable maps with the Redditor counting votes from Breeze from the comments.

The poll (Image via u/Vertegras, Reddit)

The poll clearly showed Ascent and Fracture as the winners. The general favorite of the community is the map set in San Marco, Venice, Italy, which is the fourth map to be released in the game, according to Valorant Wiki. It boasts a large open middle area that becomes a battleground as soon as the round starts.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Ascent was one of the very first maps that we put together on VALORANT and was the place where we developed and refined much of the core gameplay that you experience today. Read all about how the map was designed and created: riot.com/3fYG10F Ascent was one of the very first maps that we put together on VALORANT and was the place where we developed and refined much of the core gameplay that you experience today. Read all about how the map was designed and created: riot.com/3fYG10F

Furthermore, the map has unique destroyable mechanical doors that lead to sites that can be controlled with a switch. Ascent was one of the very first maps made and is part of Venice that was shown to rise in one of the cinematics Riot has revealed to players.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

riot.com/3mOdtgo Fracture Trailer is LIVE! Click the link below to watch! Fracture Trailer is LIVE! Click the link below to watch! riot.com/3mOdtgo https://t.co/CHGkVDcVNk

On the other hand, Fracture takes the cake for being the most disliked map among those who partook in the voting. It is the seventh and latest map to be released in the game and ties up massively with the lore of Agent Chamber. The map houses a top-secret research facility that has been wrecked by a Radiantite-fueled explosion in the Large Radian Collider.

The popular opinion regarding Fracture is that it ruins the solo queue experience. When played in a 5-person stack with good communication and strategy, the map, according to many, turns out to be a fun space to play in. Solo queues usually lack this required amount of communication.

The other five maps are mostly neck and neck in votes, showing that players don't have a clear favorite among them. Riot has often shown that they keep an eye out for what the community is discussing. They have also recently brought out changes to maps that have shaken up the player experience. It remains to be seen if the developers will tweak further to change the prevalent opinion on the seven available.

