Valorant Episode 4: The top 5 agents for Ascent

The Ascent is a map in Valorant that features close-range, medium-range, and long-range combat at the same time. With the map being versatile in nature, a team needs a proper set of duelists, controllers, initiators, and sentinels to take control of or defend a particular site.

The game has eighteen agents at the moment, with another agent being teased recently. Out of these eighteen agents, selecting the top five is not difficult if players are familiar with the professional scene in their country, region, or even international tournaments.

This article will discuss the top five agents for the map Ascent in the game.

Most popular Agents for Valorant's Ascent map in Episode 4

Currently, Valorant offers players a total of eighteen agents to choose from. Each of these agents has a unique set of abilities. However, in Ascent, the mid area is relatively open and the sites are not as compact when compared to Split.

As a result, selecting an effective set of agents can help players emerge victorious. This involves a combination of all types of agents that are present in the game i.e., Duelists, Controllers, Initiators, and Sentinels.

Here are some of the best and most-picked agents for the Ascent map in Episode 4:

Sova

Killjoy

Jett

Omen

KAY-O

1) Sova

When it comes to Ascent, Sova is the go-to agent for gathering intel. Sova has been present in Valorant since beta and is one of the best agents on the map. One of his abilities, the drone, helps to gather real-time intel about the position of players and traps from the opposing team.

His Recon Dart also helps to gather intel, but it is effective only in certain scenarios. Players can easily break it and hide behind solid objects, preventing it from revealing their position. His Shock Darts can be angled and timed properly to deny or prolong the spike plants. His Ultimate is one of the best abilities to play in post-plant and prevents the enemy team from defusing the spike.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy is one of the best Sentinel agents for the Ascent map in Valorant. Her Turret helps to gather information on the approaching enemies in a particular section of the map. Her gadgets are versatile and can be played in different ways.

Her alarmbot helps to detect enemies and also makes them vulnerable to extra damage when it manages to hit them. Nanoswarm grenades can be combined with the alarmbot to inflict heavy damage when enemies try to take control of the B site via the lane area. She can even be played effectively in post-plant scenarios using the same grenades. Her ultimate, Lockdown, is one of the best abilities to delay the push of enemies to one of the sites or play for retake.

3) Jett

Jett is a duelist in Valorant that proves to be useful for almost every map. She boasts a particular set of abilities that often tend to confuse enemies with her playstyle, making her unpredictable.

Jett can easily take control of the sites in Ascent using her smokes combined with her Dash and Updraft abilities. She is one of the agents who has great mobility and has the potential to change the outcome of a round. Her ultimate, Blade Storm, is one of the best abilities in the game and can be used as an effective replacement for guns in a round.

4) Omen

Omen, after his buff, has become one of the most important agents for the Ascent map in Valorant. His smoke now refills quicker than before, allowing him to block sight in different areas in quick succession. His Paranoia ability is extremely useful for blinding enemies when rushing to a particular site or to gain an advantage over the enemy team in certain situations.

His ultimate, From the Shadows, is useful for planting spikes on a different site when info is gathered about its clearance. His Shrouded Step ability has been buffed to the point where outplaying opponents has become easier when compared to previous times.

5) KAY/O

KAY/O is one of the best initiators for the Ascent map in Valorant. He has the potential to deactivate the abilities of opponents for a short period of time, making it easier to either take control of a site or to stall the enemy push.

His flashes and fragment grenade force enemies to relocate, making them exposed to attacks in the meantime. His knife and ultimate both suppresses the enemy team members within its radius for a short period of time. This helps to either take control or defend the sites.

